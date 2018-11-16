Former Prince George's County official Byung Il Bang leaves federal court in Greenbelt, Md., on Friday after pleading guilty in an embezzlement scheme. (Lynh Bui/TWP)

A local official embezzled $6.7 million from Montgomery County through a years-long scheme of diverting county money meant to grow local businesses, federal prosecutors said in court filings unsealed Friday.

Byung Il Bang, the former chief operating officer for Montgomery’s Department of Economic Development, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and making a false statement on a tax return at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md.

He is set to be sentenced Feb. 2, and agreed in court to seek treatment for a “gambling addiction.”

Bang sat in court dressed in a dark suit, responding to questions from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis with short “yes” and “no” answers.

When the judge asked whether anyone was forcing him to accept the plea agreement, Bang responded “Other than my conscience, no.”

Montgomery County government officials had no immediate comment on the guilty plea. Prosecutors had scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m.



Byung Il Bang, also known as Peter Bang, is shown testifying before the Montgomery County Council in this 2015 video still. (N/A/Video Still)

The amount of money involved in Bang’s scheme, and the years it went undetected, stand in sharp contrast to the image of good governance that leaders in Montgomery — a county of 1 million that is Maryland’s largest jurisdiction — like to project.

According to county records, Bang, also known as Peter Bang, started working for the government in 1997.

Court filings say he had left the government by May 2017, although he does not appear on the county’s employee salary database for that year.

In 2007, according to federal records, Bang filed for bankruptcy and claimed debts of $573,138.75. He cited “online gambling” losses of $80,000 over a nine-month stretch — from February through September of 2006, according to bankruptcy records. Around that time, Bang’s three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse in Gaithersburg, valued at $410,000, entered foreclosure proceedings, records show.

From 2010 to 2016, the years of the alleged scheme, Bang was chief operating officer at Montgomery’s Economic Development office, according to court filings.

He oversaw budgets and was authorized to disburse county funds to “business incubators” and “innovation centers” throughout the county. The goal was to help small businesses by providing them below-market rent, placing them next to other companies and teaching their staff business skills.

The incubators and centers had different areas of focus, including computer technology, biotechnology and minority- and women-owned businesses.

The scheme began, according to federal authorities, after the Chungcheongbuk-do province of South Korea entered into an agreement with the Montgomery government to set up an incubator fund, apparently to help grow South Korean businesses in the county.

Bang, in turn, created a company called Chungbuk Incubator Fund LLC, and opened four Chungbuk bank accounts using his home address, according to federal court records.

Bang then started routing county funds — via checks and direct deposits — to the bank accounts he controlled, federal authorities say. Bang also appears to have gotten a local conference and visitors bureau to send more than $40,000 to the accounts.

Federal authorities assert Bang didn’t report the embezzled money on his tax returns, causing him to owe $2.3 million to the Internal Revenue Service.

The department in which Bang served as chief operating officer — or second-in-command — was disbanded and privatized in 2016, a change that County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) said would foster private-sector involvement in efforts to grow the county’s economy.

Bang was transferred to the county’s finance department that year and was paid an annual salary of $175,127. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly when Bang stopped working for the county, or the exact terms under which he left.