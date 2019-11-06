At a public hearing last month, several residents in the majority-minority jurisdiction of 1 million described incidents where employers pressured them to adapt their hair so it abides by “Eurocentric standards of beauty.” Proponents of the legislation argue that such pressure represents a form of racial bias against black and Latino people.

Area attorneys and the county’s own Human Rights Office say formal instances of hair discrimination were rare in the liberal suburb. But council members countered that the bill would serve as a preemptive warning to employers and reaffirm the rights of the county’s 200,000 black and Hispanic women.

“I will never forget the first time one of my daughters asked me why her hair wasn’t straight like the girls on television,” County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who spearheaded the bill and is African American, said in a statement Tuesday.

Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) said the hair-discrimination bill is part of the county’s wider efforts to address racial inequities through legislation. Her signature bill, the Racial Equity and Social Justice Act, is scheduled for a vote later this month.

