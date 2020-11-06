Montgomery has since March allowed all government employees to claim an additional salary of up to $800 per two-week pay period if they perform “front-facing” essential services — one of the most generous hazard pay programs in the region.

Inspectors found that from March to August, dozens of employees in the county’s Department of Permitting Services claimed hazard pay that did not fit the definition of “front-facing” work.

The department is in charge of providing permits for construction projects and ensuring compliance with building codes, which sometimes requires employees to visit project sites and interact there with members of the public.

While that type of work is eligible for hazard pay, “faulty” and “flawed” guidance provided by a department head meant that employees were also claiming additional salary for the hours they spent away from the public, reviewing building plans, discussing approvals with applicants over the phone and conducting virtual inspections, the report said.

Mitra Pedoeem, who directs the permitting office, did not immediately respond to questions Friday about why department officials told employees in April that they could claim hazard pay for all inspection-related work.

Inspectors were unable to pin down exactly how much money was erroneously distributed to employees. But after they flagged the issue to the permitting department in August, there was a shift in policy that led to a 27 percent decrease in hazard-pay hours.

Richard S. Madaleno Jr., Montgomery’s chief administrative officer, said the employees who received the extra pay should not be blamed for what he called an “unfortunate mistake” by the permitting office.

Madaleno said there is no evidence to suggest that similar lapses were made across county government, adding that the Elrich administration provided clear instructions to all departments for what constituted “front-facing” work.

But Montgomery lawmakers disagreed. Many on the all-Democratic body have already expressed doubts over the fiscal viability of the county’s hazard pay program, which has cost the county more than $50 million so far.

“I’m absolutely outraged,” said county council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), who chairs the council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee. Given that the county is facing a shortfall of millions of dollars because of pandemic-related closures, the notion of wasted taxpayer dollars “is very frustrating,” she said.

“This is an egregious breach of trust,” said county council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), who also sits on the government oversight committee.

Both lawmakers said they believe the pay that was mistakenly distributed to employees should be returned to the government. “This not a negotiable decision,” Friedson said. “Every dime must be paid back.”

Madaleno said the county plans to “work on” getting the money back, but did not provide further details.

The report warned that other county departments may have also overpaid employees and called on officials to conduct a government-wide review before seeking federal reimbursement for the hazard-pay program.

Madaleno said in a formal response to inspector general Megan Limarzi that the county will instruct each department to conduct an internal review of the hazard pay that it has distributed.

Navarro, however, said there needs to be a detailed audit of how the program has been implemented, while Friedson said he believes the government needs “an outside review from an independent entity.”

Madaleno also said that despite the report’s recommendations, the county plans to continue moving forward with seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including for hazard pay. Madaleno said the county thoroughly reviews expenses that are being submitted and has a consultant providing an additional check. “We are moving forward confidently in our submission,” he said.

