Jones said initially that he was unaware of the state law mandating that officers report all traffic stops, even if they did not result in citations. He said later in the interview that he was aware of the law and that Montgomery’s 1,300 sworn officers did in fact report all traffic stops through the state’s e-ticketing system, regardless of whether they ended in written citations. The department’s reporting policy, as referenced by OLO, did not reflect how officers had been trained, he said.