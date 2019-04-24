In an announcement that was long on promise but short on details, Montgomery County politicians and school officials said Wednesday they had found a way to fully fund the school district’s budget request.

Exactly how the $14.4 million difference between what the school system wants and what County Executive Marc Elrich (D) proposed for schools would be bridged was not clear.

But less murky was the public statement of commitment from Elrich, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith, and the county council, which has ultimate authority over the $5.7 billion budget for fiscal 2020. About $2.6 billion of that goes to the school system.

The group, which included Board of Education President Shebra Evans, stood on the steps of the council office building in Rockville, where Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) announced that they had reached an agreement.

“We definitely wanted to do everything possible to honor what many of the PTA advocates, many parents, students constantly expressed to us — which was, please fully fund the Board of Education’s recommended budget request,” Navarro said.

About $5 million will come from resources freed up by state legislation that shifts more of the costs of the 911 system to the state, Elrich said.



Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), president of the Montgomery County Council. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

It was unclear where the rest of the funding would come from — although council member Craig Rice (D-District 2), who chairs the council’s Education and Culture Committee, said it was possible that some of the difference could be made up by reallocating some state money.

Smith said much of the new funding would go toward measures including adding staff in schools with a higher proportion of students in poverty and reducing class sizes in elementary schools across the board.

School advocates criticized Elrich’s proposed budget after he sent it to the council last month because it did not fully fund the district’s request, with Rice calling it an “education-last” budget.

But on Wednesday, Rice — whose committee now must delve into the details of how the funding gap will be addressed — said he was satisfied with how things turned out.

“MCPS is going to have a fully funded budget. That’s the most important takeaway that I have from this,” he said. “And I intend to hold them accountable for that promise.”

