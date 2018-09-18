A Gaithersburg resident has filed a complaint with the state elections board, alleging a candidate for Montgomery County executive violated campaign finance laws when her campaign committee accepted multiple corporate donations from entities sharing the same addresses.

In the complaint, Kenneth Myers alleged Nancy Floreen, who is making an independent bid for the county’s top office, “has accepted multiple contributions from entities that are likely affiliated as a matter of law, greatly exceeding the permissible contribution limits.”

The complaint was filed with Jared DeMarinis, the state board’s director of candidacy and campaign finance. DeMarinis did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Floreen disputed the allegations.

“To my knowledge, we are in full compliance with the law,” she said.

Floreen entered the race after the June 26 primary, switching her voter registration from Democratic to unaffiliated to run as an independent against Democrat Marc Elrich in the November general election.

Both Elrich and the Republican candidate, Robin Ficker, are using the county’s public financing system, which requires them to raise small donations from county residents and prohibits contributions from corporations or unions.

Floreen, who was not eligible for public financing because of the date of her entry into the race, has raised more than $340,000, mostly from real estate and business interests.

Myers, who said he voted for Elrich in the primary but did not contribute financially to his campaign, announced the complaint at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in front of the Montgomery County Board of Elections office in Gaithersburg, along with Progressive Maryland, a grass-roots group that has endorsed Elrich.