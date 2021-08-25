His group, the Student Wellbeing Action Group, released a preliminary report in mid-July, asking the county to bar police from being stationed “inside, outside, or immediately around schools” and assign mental health professionals to each school, among other recommendations. He and other activists hadn’t heard back on the report from the school system or county government as of this week, Taylor said, and weren’t sure what to expect when they returned to campus for the first time after a year of virtual learning.