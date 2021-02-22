A coalition of farmers, civic groups and conservationists supports the changes, which they say will help ensure that solar projects are “appropriately scaled.” In a straw poll, five of the council’s nine members agreed.

But leading environmental groups say the changes are the equivalent of “poison pills” that would bar the vast majority of solar projects in the reserve. Unless they are removed, activists say, the council should withdraw the zoning amendment entirely.

“Frankly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen such bad policy energy about to be made. . . . This is the most unbalanced, anti-solar bill in the region,” said Mike Tidwell, director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, a regional group that, along with the Montgomery County Sierra Club, backs the original version of the zoning amendment.

The proposed changes, Tidwell said, could set a harmful precedent that influences other regulations or legislation affecting solar development in the rest of the state and region.

Maryland Del. Kumar P. Barve (D-Montgomery), who chairs the House of Delegates Environment and Transportation Committee, urged county council members in a recent letter to “withdraw what has become a potentially harmful bill.”

“If a local government of Montgomery County’s stature and progressive reputation can turn its back on affordable community solar, other Maryland counties might likely follow suit,” he wrote.

The controversy taps into a growing source of tension in agricultural communities nationwide, stalling solar development and pitting neighbors against one another.

With vast quantities of flat land, rural areas are ideal locations for solar and wind farms that can produce the renewable energy needed to phase out fossil fuels and slow down global warming, environmental advocates say.

But in many agricultural communities, farmers are worried that commercial energy developers could squeeze them out of their homes and livelihoods. Some also contend that rows of metal solar panels or wind turbines would disturb the bucolic vistas — or fragile ecosystems — of the countryside.

In western New York, at least a dozen towns have placed moratoriums on solar projects after backlash from farmers. In Virginia, a Republican political consultant in 2019 led a successful campaign to block a 1,600-acre solar farm opposite her family farm. Across the country, residents have filed lawsuits against local governments for either allowing or rejecting solar projects.

In Montgomery, a liberal suburb of 1 million where lawmakers vowed in 2017 to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent over the next decade, all parties say they understand the urgent need to address climate change. But they disagree on how it should be done.

Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large), who spearheaded the original zoning amendment, characterized the battle as a fight between people who see the need to “disrupt the status quo” with drastic action and those who favor more incremental progress.

Riemer’s initial proposal called for solar development on 1,800 acres — or about 2 percent — of the agricultural reserve, enough to power 50,000 households with renewable energy. Given that the proposal included concessions such as barring development on the area’s most fertile soil and capping the size of commercial farms, Riemer said he was not expecting the months of pushback from farmers and conservationists.

“I didn’t expect it to be easy, but I didn’t expect it to be this hard either,” he said Monday. “Eventually, we must have terrestrial solar at a huge scale. . . . It will have to be a cornerstone of our climate strategy.”

Groups that opposed the proposal in its original form, however, say they are not anti-sustainability. Caroline Taylor, executive director of the Montgomery Countryside Alliance, said her group wants to see “solar with care,” which takes into account the role that farmers play in helping to build sustainable food systems.

“Just producing energy through renewables is not going to solve climate change,” she said, adding that solar energy, important as it is, cannot be a “coequal” to agriculture in the reserve.

With the support of the alliance and other groups, council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) in January introduced an amendment that would disallow development on not only the class of soil considered most fertile by federal standards but also the next most fertile, effectively eliminating 70 percent of the land available for solar installations.

In a statement Monday evening, Friedson said he is wary of moving too quickly when it comes to zoning amendments that could have a lasting impact.

“If we do too little . . . we can always return to it at a later date and slightly, methodically and thoughtfully expand the amount of coverage as appropriate,” he said.

Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) is behind a separate proposed change calling for solar developments to be “conditional use,” meaning that developers would have to seek approval for specific permits before being able to build solar farms, rather than just meet a set of requirements.

Council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3), who plans to vote for both proposals, said they represent a compromise that will allow the county to simultaneously generate more solar energy and preserve the “integrity of the agricultural reserve.”

But two trade groups for solar developers say news of the proposed changes has already prompted companies to cancel lease agreements with local farmers and consultants.

Katz said he believes that other developers will replace those companies. Tidwell, the climate activist, is not so confident. If the council votes to approve the zoning change with the two amendments, he said, it could do more to curb renewable energy in the region than to expand it.