The Montgomery County teachers union added a few more names to its much vaunted “Apple Ballot” of political endorsements Thursday, backing four incumbent County Council members for reelection but still not weighing in on the county executive’s race.

The Montgomery County Education Association, which represents about 14,000 teachers and specialists, endorsed Council President Hans Riemer (D-At Large), Vice President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) and council members Craig Rice (D-District 2) and Tom Hucker (D-District 5).

In March, the union endorsed three non-incumbent at-large candidates — Democrats Brandy Brooks, Will Jawando and Chris Wilhelm — as well as Del. Ana Sol Gutiérrez (D-Montgomery) for the District 1 seat and Ben Shnider, a Democrat challenging incumbent Sidney Katz (D), for District 3. At the time, the union said it was holding off endorsing for the other council positions and for county executive, pending the outcome of the county’s budget process.

While the County Council has not yet passed next year’s budget, the spending plan proposed by County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) includes the full amount of funding the school district had requested.

Nikki Woodward, chair of the MCEA’s Political Action Community Engagement committee, said the union has not come to an agreement on which county executive candidate to support. Six Democrats are competing in the June 26 primary in the heavily blue county; the winner will face Republican Robin Ficker in the November general election.

Woodward said the union will continue weighing the candidates.

“We’ve met several times, and there is a lot of discussion and lots of thoughts our members are having,” Woodward said. “We’re continuing to have conversations about who best represents what we stand for.”