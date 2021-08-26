“Hazel Health has established itself as the leader in providing telehealth services to children across the country,” Gayles said in a statement Thursday. “This platform has enormous potential to change the way pediatric physical and mental health care is delivered and close the significant gaps that remain in access to care for children.”
A native of Chase City, Va., Gayles served as D.C. chief medical officer before becoming Montgomery’s top health official in 2017. He has served as the public face of the county’s pandemic response, clashing on several occasions with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) over health precautions and the pace of reopening.
His resignation last week came as a surprise to many in county government, including County Executive Marc Elrich (D). But in discussing his new role, Gayles stressed his long-standing interest in bridging health disparities, particularly among children.
Hazel Health was founded five years ago by a former Apple software engineer, according to Tech Crunch. It expanded significantly when the pandemic shuttered schools, its partners said, working with school districts to provide physical and mental telehealth services to students. It most recently raised $35.5 million to expand its reach.