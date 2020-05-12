Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said last week there had been some initial glitches with the system, which launched last month to deal with a surge in claims from the coronavirus shutdown.

But Hogan said the problems had been “completely fixed.”

The Democratic lawmakers who control the General Assembly aren’t so certain.

On Friday, the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee and the Finance Committee scheduled Tuesday’s hearing. Within 72 hours, an unprecedented 1,100 people asked to share their stories.

“This is an unprecedented level of interest from Marylanders, and we hope the Governor, Secretary Robinson, and their staff are listening and take appropriate action,” Budget and Taxation Chairman Guy J. Guzzone (D-Howard) and Finance Chairwoman Delores G. Kelley (D-Baltimore) said in a joint statement.

To deal with the overwhelming response, the committees plan to meet for nine hours “to ensure that the maximum amount of Marylanders can have their voices heard,” Jake Weissmann, a spokesman for Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), said in a statement. The hearing begins at 1 p.m. and will be viewable on YouTube.

Weissmann said the first 270 people who signed up to testify will have the chance to do so during the live online hearing, the first of its kind for the Maryland General Assembly. Speakers will have two minutes each, and their testimony can be done via video or phone.

The others, Weissmann said, will be asked to submit video testimony that will be shared with lawmakers, Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration and the public.

Laid-off workers have repeatedly raised alarms about the state’s troubled system and their inability to reach anyone by phone to answer questions.

Guzzone and Kelley said “it is clear that the problems with the system have not been resolved as the Administration claimed.”

Sen. James C. Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s), vice chairman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, said Monday that Maryland’s system “was not designed to deal with this scale” of claims.

“It’s not just the computer, it’s the system,” he said. “Many people haven’t gotten their checks. Many haven’t been able to get their applications approved.”

Nearly a half million people have filed for unemployment in Maryland in the past seven weeks. Last week, more than 109,000 people applied, the largest increase since the coronavirus pandemic forced many companies and businesses to close. That increase was largely due to the federal stimulus package extending unemployment benefits to gig workers and the self-employed. Last week was the first time since the shutdown that those workers could apply.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), who was criticized by Hogan in 2014 for a similarly troubled rollout of the state’s health insurance exchange, asked Hogan’s administration earlier this month to provide answers to a number of questions related to the state’s backlog, including the average number of days it takes to process a claim, the average wait time for initial calls and how many Marylanders have received benefits.

A spokesman for Brown said Monday that the congressman’s letter has gone unanswered.

“We certainly appreciate our legislators getting engaged on this issue, especially when it comes to all the hurdles here that have to do with new programs and constantly changing federal guidelines,” Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci said in a statement Monday evening. “In spite of that, we have been able to help hundreds of thousands of people, and we continue to make improvements on a daily basis.”