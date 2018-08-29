Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his Democratic challenger Ben Jealous have raised campaign cash from dramatically different classes of donors.

Over the past 10 weeks, Hogan (R) captured big donations from big local names who gave the maximum possible, while Jealous, the former NAACP chief, picked up cash from national Democratic activist figures and thousands of small-dollar donors from inside the state and across the country.

Campaign finance reports filed this week show how the gubernatorial candidates have built fundamentally different campaigns and illustrate how Hogan, a popular moderate Republican, sustained his massive cash advantage over Jealous, a progressive newcomer, in a deeply Democratic state.

More than 94 percent of Hogan’s contributors over the past 10 weeks live in Maryland. But his more than 300 out-of-state donors gave, on average, three times as much as those who are local.

The governor and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), drew from a well of Maryland construction companies and sports owners during this reporting period, with 172 donors — including some Democrats — giving the maximum $6,000 allowed under state law.

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, his wife, Annette, and their son Mark together donated $15,875 to the Hogan campaign. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee together gave $12,000.

Gary Cohen of the Willco development company, Alice Bratton Clark, widow to Clark Construction founder, Jim Clark, and Vince Sheehy, president of the Sheehy Auto Stores chain all gave Hogan the maximum allowed under state law.

Jessica A. Brofein, who along with her husband Michael G. Bronfein, has been a prominent Maryland Democratic donor for decades, gave Hogan $6,000.

Hogan also got $238,000 from the Maryland GOP to help put his total two-month haul at $2.52 million.

The governor spent most of what he raised, with more than $1 million going to TV advertising. But thanks to prolific fundraising since he was elected, he still has $9.4 million in the bank.

Since Hogan and Rutherford took office in January 2015, more than 650 donors have given the maximum allowed, including Maryland business leaders from both parties and national Republican figures.

The Jealous campaign, which launched less than 18 months ago, has collected the maximum from just 240 donors so far — and from 34 donors in the past two months.

Jealous and his running mate, former Maryland Democratic Party Chair Susan Turnbull, raised $1.1 million in the most recent reporting period — less than half what Hogan raised — and have just $386,000 available.

Some of Jealous’s top contributors were billionaire brothers George and Alexander Soros, billionaire Tom Steyer — who also supported Andrew Gillum’s Democratic primary victory in Florida Tuesday night — and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs and founder of the advocacy group the Emerson Collective.

Other major donors include David Trone, a Potomac Democrat running for Congress and his wife, June; Stewart Bainum, chairman of Choice Hotels International, and his wife, Sandra, a musical theater actress, who live in Chevy Chase; and New York-based philanthropist and gay rights activist Henry van Amerignen.

The Jealous campaign received $6,000 from the campaign committee of Jim Shea, one of his challengers in the six-candidate primary, and from Cummings for Congress. U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) was one of the first high-profile Maryland elected leaders to back Jealous.

Four hundred more California residents than Marylanders have donated to the Jealous campaign since the June 26 primary. But Maryland residents gave more money overall — on average, three times as much. The bulk of Jealous’s out-of-state donors gave $10 or less.

Jealous is expected to get a general-election boost from Maryland Together We Rise, a independent expenditure group that spent $1.2 million in the primary. In its filing, Maryland Together We Rise reported raising $410,000 since late June. It’s biggest contributor is Susan Sandler, a San Francisco-area philanthropist who advises donors to progressive candidates on how to maximize the impact of their contributions. With her most recent donation, Sandler has given $500,000 to the SuperPAC backing Jealous.

Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.