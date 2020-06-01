There also will be a limited number of in-person polling centers available for voters who cannot vote by mail or did not receive a ballot.

The polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and workers plan to wear personal protective equipment, enforce social distancing and sanitize surfaces.

Only about 1,000 voters cast ballots at in-person voting centers in the special election for one Baltimore-based congressional seat in April, but elections officials expect more people to use that option on Tuesday.

Delays and other problems meant 1 million voters in Baltimore and Montgomery counties received their ballots in the mail later than expected, and many reported not receiving their ballots at all.

Elections officials advised voters who still need ballots to call 800-222-8683, email absentee.sbe@maryland.gov or contact their local elections office.

Advocates frustrated by delays in the weeks leading up to the election say they plan to monitor polling centers from a distance and troubleshoot problems people experience with voting and same-day registration.

The state mailed out about 3.5 million ballots and, as of Monday, had gotten back about 835,000 completed ballots, or about 23 percent, state data show, but officials will count any ballots postmarked by Tuesday.

In Baltimore, a city where Democrats overwhelmingly outnumber Republicans, the primary is expected to be definitive.

The most high-profile election on the ballot is the race for Baltimore mayor, featuring well-known figures such as the current mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Council President Brandon Scott and a former mayor, Sheila Dixon.

Relative newcomers include Mary Miller, a former Obama administration official who is spending more than $2 million of her own money on her campaign, and Thiru Vignarajah, an Ivy League-educated former prosecutor.

A recent Baltimore Sun poll found more than half of voters were undecided or could still switch candidates, but many had shared concerns about crime plaguing the city and the need to root out corruption.

Registered Democrats will officially nominate presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden.

All eight of Maryland’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives also are on the ballot, but none appear vulnerable, according to independent analysts.

Challenging entrenched candidates has been more even more difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic because newcomers cannot campaign door to door and must instead use virtual options to introduce themselves to voters.

For example, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer’s primary challenger, Mckayla Wilkes, a first-time candidate and former defense contractor, has fashioned herself after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) but did not gain traction across the district as Ocasio-Cortez did in 2018.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who was elected in April to complete the term of the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings, is competing for the nomination for a full term against more than a dozen fellow Democrats, including state Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City) and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who was married to the late congressman.

Mfume plans to address supporters from his Baltimore campaign headquarters Tuesday night in a speech that also will be live-streamed on Facebook.