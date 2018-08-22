Montgomery County Council member Nancy Floreen will appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for county executive, the Board of Elections determined Wednesday. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County voters will see another choice for county executive on the November ballot: Longtime County Council member Nancy Floreen has collected enough valid signatures to become an independent candidate for the top post, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Floreen, who announced her bid for the seat last month, submitted 20,360 petition signatures, of which 13,356 were determined valid, Election Director Margaret Jurgensen wrote Wednesday in a letter to Floreen.

She needed valid signatures from 1 percent of registered voters — 7,243 — to land a spot on the ballot, according to the letter.

Floreen, a 16-year at-large council member and former mayor of Garrett Park, is challenging Democrat Marc Elrich, a 12-year County Council member, and Republican Robin Ficker, an attorney and former state delegate, for the liberal county’s top elected position.