Montgomery County Council member Nancy Floreen delivered nearly three times the required number of nominating signatures to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Former Democrat Nancy Floreen took another step Monday toward challenging the major-party nominees for Montgomery County executive, submitting nearly triple the number of signatures required to have her name appear on the ballot as an independent.

“We’re here to make history, aren’t we,” Floreen said before she and her volunteers gave elections officials four boxes filled with 20,343 signatures gathered over the course of 25 days.

“This is a really critical time for Montgomery County,” said Floreen, who has served nearly 16 years on the Montgomery County Council. “It’s a time to get away from the partisanship we see at the national and state levels.”

Floreen changed her voter registration from Democrat to unaffiliated last month after another longtime council member, Marc Elrich, won the Democratic nomination for county executive. Floreen supported former Rockville mayor Rose Krasnow in the six-way primary contest.

She has called both Elrich and Republican nominee Robin Ficker “flawed extremes,” and is counting on the support of moderate Democrats and business leaders in the county to propel her campaign.

Montgomery County Board of Elections spokeswoman Marjorie Roher said the board has 20 days to certify the signatures. Floreen needs 7,255 signatures to qualify for the ballot, Roher said.



Montgomery County Council member Nancy Floreen is seeking to run for county executive as an independent. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Montgomery’s 1 million residents have not chosen a non-Democrat to the top political job since 1974. But some analysts say Floreen could be a formidable opponent for Elrich, a progressive who narrowly won the June 26 primary.

Floreen said she does not share the worry — expressed by some Democrats — that her entry into the race could split the Democratic vote in the strongly blue county, creating a pathway to victory for Ficker, a lawyer who was unopposed for the GOP nomination.

She said she wants her campaign to be “inclusive” of all Montgomery residents, no matter their party affiliation.

Asked for comment, Ficker said he will win because voters want “change . . . not more of the same old, same old politicians and tax increases.”

Paul Geller, a former president of the countywide council of PTAs, said he helped gather signatures for Floreen because he was impressed when she helped increase funding for public schools as council president in 2016. “She’s a leader, and she’s truly middle of the road,” Geller said. “We need a centrist voice right now.”

Elrich, whose narrow primary victory over second-place finisher David Blair was confirmed by a recount, sent a list of 14 Democratic leaders in the state supporting him when asked for a comment on the number of signatures Floreen had gathered.

“I believe my message of working toward a more inclusive and responsive county will continue to resonate with voters in the general election,” Elrich said in a statement.

Rachel Cohen, who signed Floreen’s petition in downtown Bethesda last week, said she voted for Elrich in the primary but is undecided about who she will support in November. She said she liked that Floreen was a woman, and wanted to read more about her positions before making a choice.

“I’m not opposed to voting for an independent,” Cohen said, adding that she felt an unaffiliated candidate would infuse more energy into the race.