The Prince George’s County Council will be filled with new faces in December, thanks to term limits and a ballot measure that allowed voters to choose nominees for two new at-large seats in Tuesday’s primary.

Two of the races are still too close to call and will not be determined until absentee and provisional ballots are counted.

In District 7, Rodney Streeter, chief of staff to council member Andrea Harrison (D), leads Krystal Oriadha, a progressive activist, by nine votes. In District 9, Clerk of the Court Sydney Harrison leads local activist Tamara Davis Brown by 47 votes.

The final canvass of absentee and provisional ballots is next Friday, after which election results will be final, said Nikki Charlson, the state elections deputy administrator.

Former state delegate Jolene Ivey, who decisively won the race to succeed Harrison in the District 5 seat, said it is still “too early” to tell how the newly elected council will differ from the current body.

Four incumbents retained their district seats, including the current chairwoman, Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3), and vice chairman, Todd Turner (D-District 4), who were unopposed in the primary, and Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6) and Deni Taveras (D-District 2), who fended off challengers. All four are unopposed in November.



Tom Dernoga appears on track to win an open council seat. (Nishant Carr/Nishant Carr)

“We will be having conversations to see what areas of commonality we have, to see where we can leverage and work together,” said Taveras, who narrowly beat Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth. “We all agree that economic development has to be a driver in our communities, particularly in the inner Beltway.”

Real estate agent Monique Anderson Walker, who won the race to succeed term-limited council member Mel Franklin (D) in District 9, is familiar with Maryland politics: Her husband, Jay Walker, is a state lawmaker who chairs the Prince George’s delegation in the House of Delegates.

Franklin will almost certainly remain on the council but in a new role. He and Calvin Hawkins, a longtime adviser to Democratic County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, were the leading ­vote-getters in the race for the new at-large council seats. Republican Felicia Folarin will also be on the ballot in November, but in Prince George’s, Democrats are overwhelmingly favored.

“You’re going to have a mix of both seasoned and new” on the council, Franklin said. “It will produce some really good policy . . . there is going to be a consensus in fostering good development.”

In one of the most closely watched council races, former council member Tom Dernoga appears on track to defeat Laurel Mayor Craig Moe, who has not conceded. Dernoga leads Moe by 460 votes.



Council member Deni Taveras narrowly won her bid for a second term. (N/A)

The race between Dernoga, who critics say is anti-development and uses ethically questionable tactics, and Moe, who was backed by a developer-funded super PAC, centered on what should be built — and how quickly — in Maryland’s second-most-populous jurisdiction.

“I have 30 years of history of fighting developers in hand-to-hand combat,” said Dernoga, a 59-year-old lawyer. “I see my role as partly a watchdog . . . to raise questions that other people won’t and ensure the general populace has the opportunity to be aware we’re doing certain things.”