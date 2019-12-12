When Ferguson (Baltimore) stands for formal election for Senate president in January, it will be the first time someone other than Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (Calvert) controls the chamber.

Ferguson was designated by the Democratic caucus to be the next president in October, after Miller announced he would step down amid his battle with cancer, ending his run as the longest-serving state senate leader in the country. Since then, other longtime Miller lieutenants have decided to retire or — as of Thursday — will be reassigned to less influential roles.

Miller’s willingness to hand over the gavel to Ferguson, who is 41 years younger and further left on the political spectrum, marks the end of a political era when the Senate was led by pragmatic centrists.

In the chamber with a veto-proof Democratic majority, all the leadership positions are held by Democrats, and legislation is vetted by four main committees.

On the Judicial Proceedings Committee, which presides over criminal justice and legal matters, Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (Montgomery) will replace retiring Chairman Bobby Zirkin (Baltimore County), who is nine years older and a more moderate Democrat.

On the Budget and Taxation Committee, Sen. Guy J. Guzzone (Howard) will replace current Chairman Nancy J. King (Mongtomery). King, who is 15 years older than Guzzone and challenged Ferguson for the presidential nomination, will become majority leader instead.

On the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (Prince George’s) will remain chairman, and the vice chair will be Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (Montgomery), who is 22 years younger than her predecessor, Shirley Nathan-Pulliam (Baltimore County), who retired for health reasons this month.

The Finance Committee, which oversees business regulation and highly technical economic legislation, will continue to be led by Sens. Delores G. Kelley (Baltimore County) as chairwoman and Brian J. Feldman (Montgomery) as vice chair.

Kelley first approached Ferguson about seeking the job of Senate president, persuading him to consider running after it became clear none of the contenders could muster a majority of the Democratic caucus votes.

