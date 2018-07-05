An American flag is placed next to markers representing the people killed in a newsroom shooting at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

In honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting, newsrooms worldwide are being asked to observe a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday — one week after a gunman opened fire in the newspaper’s Annapolis office.

The American Society of News Editors and Associated Press Media Editors issued a statement calling for the moment of silence, saying the shooting “tears at our hearts, tugs at our compassion and calls forth our fears for the safety of all those on the front lines of truth, accountability and journalistic pursuit.”

The five victims were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, has been charged with five counts of murder.

He made threats against the Capital Gazette accusing the newspaper of defaming him in a column that described him pleading guilty to harassing a woman over social media. The defamation case was dismissed.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group, which owns the Capital Gazette, announced plans for a moment of silence Monday. The Washington Post is participating in the event.