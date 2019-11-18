Gaines, 67, resigned from the General Assembly before being charged and apologized to her colleagues, saying she took full responsibility for using campaign funds to cover $22,000 in personal expenses, including fast food, hair appointments and a pool cover.

Her daughter pleaded guilty this month to the same charge. Anitra Edmond, who was the campaign treasurer for her mother, funneled more than $35,000 designated for the “Friends of Tawanna P. Gaines” campaign committee into funds for her personal use, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland.

Williams is the third vice chair of the Maryland Democratic Party and on the board of Emerge Maryland. She also unsuccessfully sought a District 22 seat in 2010.

