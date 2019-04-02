When the president of the National Writers Union heard how much Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) had been paid for her children’s books, he paused.

“What?” said Larry Goldbetter, who has led the union for a decade. “No way.”

Pugh has been paid nearly $700,000 for her self-published “Healthy Holly” series by businesses intertwined with the government she’s overseen — a figure that has raised eyebrows in the world of children’s book publishing, where it can often be hard for even full-time authors to make a living.

Facing a groundswell of criticism and request by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to the state prosecutor for an investigation, Pugh took an indefinite leave of absence Monday, citing health concerns.

Hogan wants a probe into Pugh’s book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, which paid her $500,000 for a total of 100,000 books.

“It’s crazy to wrap your brain around a six-figure number of books being sold,” said Wendy Dean, who owns the Baltimore-based Omnibus Publishing, which focuses on children’s books. “To sell 100,000 books — that is your ultimate goal . . . it feels like that would be equivalent to being on the New York Times bestseller list every week, for a year.”



This March 2019 photo taken in Baltimore, shows copies of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's self-published "Healthy Holly" illustrated paperbacks for children. (Jerry Jackson/AP)

Dean estimated that a big publishing house working with a first-time author might sell and distribute 10,000 books, although she said numbers vary widely, especially for self-published books.

UMMS paid Pugh for five orders of 20,000 books each, beginning in 2011, when she was a state senator who served on a committee that partially funded the hospital network.

She returned $100,000 for the last order in the series, which she said is not complete.

The Baltimore Sun also reported that Kaiser Permanente paid Pugh more than $100,000 for about 20,000 copies, and the Associated Black Charities paid her $80,000 for 10,000 copies.

Pugh’s lawyer Steve Silverman did not respond to questions about how the mayor and the private entities determined how much she would be paid in the deals, which were first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey sent a letter Tuesday to Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Cummings requesting that she investigate the bidding and awarding of a $48 million contract that Kaiser received from the city in 2017, when Pugh was profiting from her book deal with the company.

Kaiser spokesman Scott Lusk did not respond to questions Tuesday but said in a statement Monday that Kaiser’s purchase of the Healthy Holly series came nearly 30 years after the company was selected as one of the health-plan providers for city employees and “has no connection with our commitment to continue offering our care to Baltimore City government employees.”

Dean, who has lived in Baltimore since 2002, said she did not want to wade into politics but has spoken in recent days with some in the children’s book industry who are upset by the size of Pugh’s contracts.

“There is frustration, especially on the authors’ end,” she said. “This is what they do for a living. They put their blood sweat and tears into this, and they still might not make a living.”

Children’s book author Christina Allen, who runs a small publishing house in Lexington Park, Md., said she had never heard of orders as large as Pugh’s for first-time authors of picture books.

“Whoa,” Allen said. “That is an impressive number of books.”

Allen said her first book, which won the Indie Award for Excellence and was about a rare breed of turkey on her farm, sold about 8,000 copies.

“I don’t make any money,” she said. “I’m doing it because I enjoy it. Maybe I’ll make money one day.”

Pugh, who was elected mayor in 2016, earns $178,000 annually. She also owns a boutique clothing store. In 2005, she wrote a poetry book titled, “Mind Garden: Where Thoughts Grow.” That book is for sale on Amazon for $100.

The “Healthy Holly” books are unavailable on Amazon. They follow the adventures of a young African American girl named Holly and are intended to promote healthy eating and exercise for children.

Pugh’s spokesman, James E. Bentley II, referred all questions about “Healthy Holly” to Silverman. He said the mayor , who had a recent bout with pneumonia, is “at home, trying to get well.” He said he did not know when she might return to work.

Pugh said at a news conference last week that the deals with UMMS were a “regrettable mistake.” An independent audit of the medical school system and contracts made by its board members began Tuesday, interim chief executive John Ashworth said.

Pugh used a printing company in Winnipeg, Canada to complete the first three orders for UMMS. She showed shipping manifests for those orders at the news conference.

Joseph Cohen, vice president of Kromar Printing Ltd., said his recollection is that his company was paid between $13,000 and $15,000 for each of the 20,000-book orders it completed. He said that price range is the standard cost for picture books that are between 28 and 32 pages.

He said his company was not asked to print a fourth batch. Pugh said at the news conference that it recently came to her attention that the fourth order of books had been delayed and was not completed.

“We’re just the printer,” Cohen added. “It sounds like we got caught up in a pretty big story.”

The controversy swirling around Pugh comes as Baltimore is struggling with a surge of violence that officials have struggled to address. Homicides have topped 300 for four straight years, even as homicide arrest rates have plummeted, and there have been five police commissioners in as many years.

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D), the acting mayor, told reporters at the Maryland State House Tuesday that Baltimore “is in good hands.”

“I’ve been doing this for the last 21 years, making them wheels turn,” said Young, who has served on the city council for more than two decades. “It’s going to continue to turn.”

Erin Cox contributed to this report.

