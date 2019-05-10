Encarnación Dubon Ortiz, who lives at Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring, discusses his recent complaint of a gas odor at the same complex where an explosion killed seven in 2016. (Steve Thompson/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County officials are demanding answers about apparently mishandled responses to reports of gas odors at the same Silver Spring apartment complex where an explosion killed seven people in 2016.

At a news conference this week, community organizers said two complaints by the same tenant about a gas odor at Flower Branch Apartments were not responded to properly.

The first call was made in late March to the landlord, Kay Management. The company’s officials say that although the tenant selected a Spanish-language menu option, an English-speaking agent picked up.

The second call was made to Washington Gas. The gas company has acknowledged it did not immediately send a technician to investigate.

“We’re not coming back here under the circumstances that we should be coming back under,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Wednesday outside the mostly low-income complex. “It seems to me that we’re repeating the same things again.”

The dramatic explosion nearly three years ago destroyed two apartment buildings and killed five adults and two children, most of them immigrants.



Flower Branch apartments were damaged in 2016 after a fire and explosion killed seven and injured about 30. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that a failed gas regulator and a disconnected vent line — equipment owned and operated by Washington Gas — was responsible and probably allowed gas to build up “to an explosive level” in a basement meter room. Washington Gas disputes that finding, and liability for the explosion is still being litigated.

NTSB officials said other breakdowns also contributed to the blast. Despite numerous instances of people smelling gas in the weeks before the explosion, neither Kay Management nor firefighters notified the gas company. And Kay Management changed the meter room lock without making a new key available to the fire department, as required by law, the NTSB said. As a result, firefighters responding to a call about the smell of gas two weeks before the explosion were unable to get into the meter room. After prying the door partially open and not detecting gas, the NTSB said, firefighters left.

At the news conference Wednesday, tenant Encarnación Dubon Ortiz said that when he called Kay Management in late March to report the odor of gas, he could not reach a Spanish speaker and his call received no response.

Kay Management spokesman Jeffrey Davis said Dubon Ortiz was connected to an English speaker even though he had selected the Spanish menu option. When he called back, he mistakenly chose “sales” from the menu options and was connected with an English-speaking sales agent, who could not understand him.

Davis said a technician responded to the complex after a call by another tenant that same night, found a stove knob left on in a recently vacated apartment and turned it off.

Neither the call center nor the technician called 911 or Washington Gas in response to the other tenant’s call, Davis said. Washington Gas spokesman Brian Edwards said they should have done so, “and then we would have responded as well.”

Davis said the company told the tenant to call 911 instead.

After Dubon Ortiz relayed his experience at a community meeting, an official with the immigrant advocacy group Casa urged him to call the gas company. A call taker at Washington Gas told him that because there was no smell at that moment, no one would come out. So a Casa official got on the phone with the gas company and asked to speak with a supervisor.

Only then did the gas company send a technician, who found and repaired a minor leak in the building’s basement laundry room, where the gas meters are located.

Edwards said that incident, too, should have gone differently.

“We did have a situation where a customer advocate did not handle a call correctly,” Edwards said. “We have since counseled that person and corrected that situation.”

Edwards said that during the first four months of the year, Washington Gas has repaired several leaks in the complex — including eight discovered this week after Kay, in response to the news conference, detected some and called the gas company.

The leaks were minor and posed no immediate danger, he said.

“We recognize that residents who lived at the complex at the time of the explosion understandably have a heightened concern about natural gas odor reports,” Edwards said in a statement. “We remain committed to working with the community to ensure they know what to do if they think they smell natural gas.”

Anyone who smells gas should call 911 and Washington Gas at 844-WASHGAS, the utility says. Reports can be made anonymously and are to be investigated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

County Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5), whose district includes Flower Branch, said Dubon Ortiz’s case follows a pattern of tenant complaints at Flower Branch being brushed aside by management.

“I spoke with the president of Kay Management today and thanked him for some of the reforms that he’s made in response, but I asked him to redouble his efforts to focus on respectful responsiveness to all tenant complaints, especially anything regarding smells of gas,” Hucker said Wednesday.

State Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) said she was “disgusted and horrified” at the safety lapses flagged by the NTSB’s report on the explosion. She vowed to make sure the agency’s safety recommendations are heeded and those at fault are held accountable, perhaps through civil fines.

Read more:

Appeals court finds Montgomery County pesticide ban doesn’t clash with state law

Montgomery first in region to require outside police probe of officer-involved deaths

Bethesda building owner agrees to replace type of glass that fell onto sidewalks

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news