“We are engaged in a battle with an opponent that will only be defeated through sustained and aggressive action,” Steven R. Schuh, executive director of the center, said in a statement. “Put simply, we must continue our work.”

This year marks the first in a decade in which Maryland has seen a decline in opioid-related deaths. The vast majority of those deaths — 91 percent in the first nine months of 2019 — are related to fentanyl, a synthetic drug that can be 50 times more powerful than heroin. There were 1,436 deaths related to fentanyl from January through September of this year, the data shows, down 1.1 percent from the same period in 2018.

Fentanyl use has soared in recent years nationwide. Just 8 percent of overdose deaths in Maryland in 2013 were related to fentanyl, much of which is manufactured in China.

“While we are encouraged by the slight decline in the number of fentanyl-related fatalities, we remain alarmed by the high toxicity and portability, low detectability and price, and wide availability of synthetic opioids,” read the report by the Operational Command Center, a state organization that tracks the government’s response to the crisis.

The data released in the report is preliminary and subject to change.

Many of the overdose deaths involve more than one drug. Cocaine-related overdoses have jumped substantially in recent years, due in large part to users mixing the drug with fentanyl. There were 643 cocaine-related fatalities in the first nine months of 2019, down 8 percent compared to the same period the year before but still substantially higher than 154 cocaine-related deaths in the same period in 2013.

Declines were not uniform across each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Baltimore City continued to lead the state in opioid-related deaths, reporting 639 deaths in the first nine months of 2019 — up 30 from the same period the year before. Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County, both of which saw declines this year, reported the second- and third-highest number of fatalities. Deaths in those three jurisdictions represent 65 percent of total opioid-related deaths across the state, the report shows.

There were 66 opioid-related deaths in Montgomery County, up nine from the same period the year before, and 65 deaths in Prince George’s County, down two from the year before.

The only major drug associated with an increase in overdose deaths was methamphetamine. There were 29 methamphetamine-related deaths in the first nine months of this year, a 26 percent increase from the same period the year before. In 72 percent of those cases, opioids were also involved.

