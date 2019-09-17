These fentanyl-laced pills were seized by law enforcement. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah/AP)

While opioid-related deaths remain at nearly an all-time high in Maryland, preliminary data shows a decline in fatal overdoses for the second straight quarter — the first six-month drop in the last decade.

State officials released a preliminary report on Tuesday that found that there were 1,060 opioid-related deaths in Maryland in the first half of the year, 133 fewer — or an 11 percent decline — than in the first six months of 2018.

Steven R. Schuh, executive director of Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center, said 13 of the state’s 24 jurisdictions saw fewer opioid-related deaths. Ten jurisdictions reported increases, including Talbot County, with six more deaths than a year ago, and Baltimore City and Kent County with five more each.

Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County had the highest number of opioid-related fatalities, collectively accounting for 66.8 percent of all such deaths in Maryland in the first half of 2019.

Schuh said in a statement that he was encouraged by the preliminary data, but he acknowledged that “the heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland is by no means over.”

The state plans to spend $747 million in fiscal year 2020 on opioid-related programs, up from $674 million this fiscal year. State spending on opioid-related programs has jumped by nearly 68 percent in the past three years.

“While we know there is still much work to be done with regard to this epidemic, the decline of heroin- and opioid-related deaths over the first two quarters of 2019 gives us hope that we are on the right track,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R), who leads the state Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force, said in a statement.

The six-month tally is similar to the 12-month total in 2015, when 1,089 people died, and nearly double the number of fatalities in 2009. Last year, 2,143 people died from opioids.

Maryland also experienced a drop in the deaths caused by fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, in the first six months of 2019 as compared to the first six months of 2018.

There were 942 fentanyl-related deaths between January and June of 2019, 7.8 percent fewer than in the first half of 2018.

