Paul Monteiro, 37, has the endorsement of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in the race for Prince George’s County executive. (Roy Cox)

A Prince George’s County executive candidate and Obama administration appointee, Paul Monteiro, won the backing of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett on Thursday, providing a boost for the newcomer to county politics days before the Democratic primary.

Jarrett endorsed Monteiro in a video posted to his Instagram account. Monteiro said he worked on Jarrett’s team in the Office of Public Engagement and continued to collaborate with her when he directed AmeriCorps VISTA.

The primary — which is tantamount to victory in deep-blue Prince George’s — is June 26.

Monteiro, 37, has little name recognition but has earned applause when he talks at forums about growing up in the county and his plans to improve its public education system.

The leaders in the race, in terms of endorsements and fundraising, are Prince George’s State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks and former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards. The other candidates are state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis Johnson, Michael Kennedy, Tommie Thompson and Billy Bridges.