Vice President Pence speaks to supporters at a rally where President Trump formally announced his 2020 reelection bid June 18 in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Vice President Pence mentioned U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’s name three times. He said President Trump’s name nearly two dozen times. Even George Washington got a couple of mentions.

But Pence never uttered Gov. Larry Hogan’s name once during his nearly 30-minute speech to the Maryland Republicans gathered at the state’s annual Red, White and Blue dinner at the BWI Marriott on Monday night.

Hogan, who has often criticized the Trump administration and recently decided against a presidential bid of his own, was not there to notice. The governor, who was the headliner of the state GOP event in 2017, skipped the annual dinner.

Pence told “all the great conservative leaders who are here” that he was there for “one reason and one reason only: because Maryland and America need four more years of President Donald Trump.” The crowd full of Republican loyalists cheered.

Hogan, who reportedly in 2016 called Pence “one of my closest friends” among governors, left Annapolis on Monday for Ocean City to attend a state convention for local Maryland officials, a day ahead of his Tuesday night speech.

“As they do each year, the governor and lieutenant governor will be taking part in the Maryland Municipal League’s summer conference in Ocean City,” Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said in a statement when asked about Hogan’s absence. “We welcome the vice president to Maryland, and hope that he has a great visit.”

About 600 people gave Pence raucous applause when he stepped onstage. Dirk Haire, chairman of the state Republican Party, said Pence followed Trump, who nearly four years ago to the day headlined the GOP event when he was running for president. The crowd cheered.

But the reaction to Pence’s arrival was different outside the hotel.

Across the street, about a dozen protesters, carrying signs that read “Where’s the soap?” and “Stop Committing Crimes Against Humanity,” shouted “close the camps” as the vice president’s motorcade arrived.

During his speech, Pence blamed Democrats for refusing to pay for “more bed space in detention facilities because we saw the crisis that was unfolding, despite their denials.”

Despite the “Democrat obstruction,” Pence said, “I’m proud to report to my fellow Republicans, President Trump has still taken decisive action to end the crisis at our southern border.”

He said 400 miles of wall will be built by the end of the year. Hundreds interrupted to give him a standing ovation.

Pence lashed out against Democrats who support a woman’s right to choice when it comes to abortion.

“There seems to be a litmus test in the Democrat campaign for their nomination that public funding of abortion is now required all through pregnancy, no exceptions,” he said, which elicited some boos from the crowd. “President Donald Trump is the most pro-life President in American history.”

Pence also attacked Democrats who advocate for socialism.

“What Medicare-for-all really means is quality health care for none,” he said. “And the only thing green about the so-called Green New Deal is how much green it’s going to cost all of us if they ever pass any of it into law.”

Pence closed his remarks by calling on the crowd to “have faith” in Trump and to spread his message to “make America safe again, we will make America prosperous again, and we will make America greater than ever before.”

