The three Democrats vying to replace Prince George’s State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks have never worked as prosecutors and spend more time on the campaign trail talking about rehabilitation and diversion than they do punishment — which experts say represents a small but growing trend nationwide.

The candidates in the June 26 primary in Prince George’s, one of the wealthiest majority black jurisdictions in the country, are a defense attorney, a civil rights attorney and a lawyer who works to divert youth from the criminal justice system. The two top contenders in the race have served in the Maryland General Assembly, where they advanced bills to increase police transparency and decrease barriers for ex-offenders trying to get jobs — part of a larger push for criminal justice reforms by Maryland lawmakers in recent years.

“It’s a different perspective,” said sate Sen. Ramirez (D-Prince George’s), who has been a defense attorney for 17 years. “People make mistakes. But do you punish people for the rest of their lives?”

In Philadelphia, longtime defense attorney Larry Krasner was elected district attorney last year after promising to bring dramatic changes to the office. In Nueces County, Tx., a career defense attorney with “Not Guilty” tattooed across his chest became the top prosecutor in 2016. And in California, billionaire George Soros financially backed progressive candidates, who were largely unsuccessful in their bids to unseat incumbents in the primary last week.

“The sample size is small, but it’s a growing trend,” said Fordham University law professor John Pfaff. “There’s a growing resistance to mass punishment ... and people are becoming aware that who the prosecutor is matters tremendously.”

Residents in Prince George’s, where crime is down 50 percent since 2010 but the number of homicides are still second only to Baltimore, have long embraced progressive approaches to reducing crime, said former State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey, who created mentoring programs and worked with local organizations to develop anti-gang programs.

“We’re a big enough and progressive enough jurisdiction that we’re able to take the lead on these kinds of criminal justice reforms,” said Ivey, who said he is backing Ramirez.

Ramirez, who was one of the first Latino delegates elected to the General Assembly, campaigns on ending cash bail and creating more diversion programs. He is backed by Progressive Maryland and SEIU 32BJ, which represents 18,000 workers in the Metro region.

Former state delegate Aisha N. Braveboy — who leads the race in terms of fundraising and endorsements, including from all the county’s major public safety unions — has spent 15 years advising the Community Public Awareness Council, which delivers community-based sanctions that help keep youth out of the criminal justice system.

She wants to create more diversion programs for low-level offenders and continue the office’s focus on domestic violence in the county, which has the highest rate of domestic violence-related homicides in the state.

“The things that are national trends now, I’ve been working on for 15 years,” said Braveboy, manager of government affairs at Children’s National Health System, who says she has the leadership experience to manage the office’s 100 lawyers.

“She doesn’t just want to lock people up, and we like that,” said Thomas Boone, a Prince George’s officer and president of the United Black Officers Association.

Alexander Williams Jr., who did not have experience as a prosecutor when he was elected the county’s first African American state’s attorney in 1986, said residents are “sensitive to the need for reforms” and want to elect a state’s attorney who can continue to improve relations between the community and police.

“We’ve made improvements over the years. but it remains a real problem in America,” said Williams, who is backing Braveboy but said all three candidates as “very good” people with different experiences.

The third candidate, D. Michael Lyles, a former Bowie City Council member who heads the county’s Human Relations Commission, said he wants to use his experience as a civil rights attorney to “innovate how the office prosecutes cases and address inequities in the criminal justice system.”

Lyles, who chairs a human- and sex-trafficking task force, said he would focus on prosecuting perpetrators of human trafficking. He has raised a fraction of what Braveboy and Ramirez have brought in, according to campaign finance reports.

Alsobrooks, who is running for county executive, has emphasized the importance of balancing punishment and rehabilitation during her two terms, including introducing a program in 2016 that allows first-time low-level drug offenders to attend Prince George’s Community College and complete community service instead of serving time.

Her office said she was focused on her bid for county executive and has not endorsed any of the candidates vying to replace her.