A damaged ceiling at the nonprofit Family Crisis Center of Prince George’s County. (Obtained by The Washington Post)

The nearly 50 women and children displaced after complaining about deteriorating living conditions at a safehouse for domestic violence survivors in Prince George’s County will not be able to return to the shelter next week as planned.

Clean-up and reconstruction at the shelter, run by the Family Crisis Center of Prince George’s County, is taking longer than expected, leaving the families in hotels until a scheduled follow-up inspection on Thursday, said acting executive director Andrea Morris.

The residents contacted local media earlier in December to report rotten food, mold and pests at the century-old home where the shelter is located. They said the organization’s director, Sophie Ford, had failed to act on their complaints.

Ford stepped down from her position after the county government opened an investigation into the reports.

Founded more than 35 years ago, the crisis center has had a contract with the Prince George’s County’s Department of Family Services since 1993. In recent years, the center also received more than $1.2 million in grants from the state.

The safehouse never lost its occupancy license, but inspectors noted areas for improvement last week. The organization is working with contractors to repair leaks in the heating and air conditioning units, check the roof and replace malfunctioning thermostats.

“The place was filthy, but a lot of the issues are cosmetic and sanitation,” said Morris, who also sits on the nonprofit’s board of directors and is volunteering her time to bring the shelter up to standard. “We really want to do this right. That takes a little bit more time.”

The county State’s Attorney Office is using funds from a domestic violence grant from the governor’s office to pay for hotel accommodations for the displaced women and children. Churches and local groups have provided meals and toys. The county is arranging transportation for the students once school resumes after the New Year’s holiday, Morris said.

The interim director is also reviewing the crisis center’s bookkeeping, which at first glance appears sloppy and reveals a “lackadaisical use of time and money,” she said.

Though a 2016 audit did not reveal any issues, Morris said she plans to recommend to the board ways to tighten the finances as they search for a permanent replacement for Ford.

Residents of the shelter said in interviews that they appreciate the outpouring from the community.

But they complained that communication with the shelter leadership has not improved and said they have not heard directly from Morris or shelter staff when they will be able to return.

Morris said she has spoken with the women and the county is providing case management. She said no one will be “left in the lurch.”

Lynn Strange, a domestic violence advocate and public relations specialist who has been representing some of the shelter residents, said she and a group of volunteers have been checking on the women daily, bringing meals and supplying any information they can.

Strange said Morris is “grossly minimizing” problems at the shelter, which she said included a severe “mouse infestation.”

“The women are being re-victimized with this entire experience,” Strange said.