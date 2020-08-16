Ramirez said that no foul play is suspected. He said that Kitchen, who worked as the director of outreach and volunteerism at the Washington School for Girls in Southeast Washington, told the school on Tuesday that he was feeling sick.
“What we want folks to remember is that Joseph was a big advocate for youth of color and that were in environments they could not control,” Ramirez said. “He worked his life fighting for a change when it came to youth in underserved areas. We want people to remember him for that.”
Ramirez said funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in coming days.
Kitchen’s disappearance and his death sparked an outpouring of support among politicians in Maryland, who started the weekend calling for help locating Kitchen and ended it mourning his loss.
The Maryland Democratic Party tweeted: “With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed . . . A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen.”
State Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Montgomery) thanked everyone for their efforts to find Kitchen. “Rest in peace, my dear friend,” she wrote. “I truly miss you.”
“I pray that the good that he accomplished on this side of the Jordan will be a public service legacy that we all may emulate,” tweeted Prince George’s County Council member Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large).