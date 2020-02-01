County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who put $500,000 towarda body camera program in her first year in office, announcedlast week that she had included $1.2 million in this year’s budget to fund hundreds more body cameras for patrol officers.

Some advocates and officials say the measure is long overdue, noting that a bill last year to mandate that officers wear cameras died before it was introduced. There are 80 officers in the department of more than 1,500 who wear body cameras — a little more than 5 percent of the force — as part of a pilot program first discussed in late 2014.

“Five years in, there is no excuse,” said Rashawn Ray, a Brookings Institution fellow and University of Maryland professor who began working with the county in 2015 on a survey of what residents, civilians and police officers think about body worn cameras. “It is inexcusable and at times even unexplainable that the department does not have body-worn cameras. It continues to erode public trust.”

Ray said it was clear over the course of more than 300 interviews that the “overwhelming majority” supported the use of cameras to increase transparency.

Nationwide, about 80 percent of police departments with more than 1,000 officers have body cameras at least partially deployed, according to a 2018 report from the Department of Justice.

Most major jurisdictions surrounding the county have body cameras to outfit a majority of their forces:3,200 of about 3,800 officers in the District wear cameras, and 950 of 1,300 officers in Montgomery County wear cameras, according to the respective departments. Fairfax County’s will begin rolling out its program to equip 1,200 of its 1,400 officers with cameras over the course of three years, said spokesman Sgt. Greg Bedor.

Arlington County decided not to use body cameras after a pilot program showed the annual cost would be $300,000. It is among a number of smaller departments that have dropped their programs in recent years because of cost.

Price George’s County Council Chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) said funding for years has been the issue in Prince George’s — noting that storage of the videos is especially costly. He said he asked council member Deni Taveras (D-District 2) last year not to introduce her bill that would legally mandate all officers to wear body cameras because of concerns about funding from Alsobrooks’s office.

Alsobrooks spokeswoman Gina Ford said the county executive allocated $500,000 in her first budget toward storage costs for body cameras. This year’s budget will include $1.2 million to cover cameras for 1,000 officers in the patrol bureau, the portion of the department that interacts with the public, Ford said.

Taveras said she plans this year again to introduce her body camera bill. More than 1,000 residents signed a letter of support for her bill last year, which was part of a package of proposed legislation supported by Casa de Maryland, the American Civil Liberties Union and other community groups.

“The ball was dropped on this issue until the community started asking questions,” Taveras said. “We need to reengage the conversation, and there is a desire on the council to do that, but to do it prudently, recognizing the financial needs of the county.”

Ford declined to comment on Taveras’s bill, saying the Alsobrooks office has not yet seen it.

Rushern Baker, who served as county executive from 2010 until 2018 when the body camera pilot was launched, did not respond to a request for comment about his administration’s position on outfitting the force.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski, who said the charges against Owen were “unprecedented,” has always supported the full adoption of body-worn cameras in the police department, spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said in a statement.

She said the department has requested funding since fiscal 2017. The department received grant funding for 100 cameras that year, but their battery life was too short to be useful, Cotterman said. A new version of the camera was deployed to one squad in 2019. And the $500,000 Alsobrooks allocated in the budget allowed for 80 cameras to be put into use that year, Cotterman said in the statement.

Today, each of the eight district stations has one patrol squad outfitted with cameras, she said, adding that a deadline for full deployment has not yet been set.

In Baltimore City, 500 police officers began wearing body cameras in 2016, a year after the death of Freddie Gray, who suffered a spinal injury while in police custody. The program was expanded in 2018, and the department’s 2,500 sworn officers are equipped with cameras, according to the Baltimore Sun. The city has spent $18.5 million on the contract, which runs through 2023, the Sun reported.

Emily Gunston, the deputy legal director for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that for body cameras to be effective, departments need to regularly monitor their footage to improve accountability — not just turn to them when issues arise.