The Prince George’s County Council on Wednesday approved the first budget proposed by new County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), distinguished by big raises for public school employees and a relatively quiet deliberation process.

The $4.34 billion budget does not include an increase in the property tax rate, although some homeowners could pay more because of rising property values.

There is money for 15 new inspectors in the permitting and inspections department and 12 new operator and laborer positions to improve bulky trash collection — part of the beautification initiative Alsobrooks rolled out this spring.

The spending plan also includes funding to hire and train for 100 police officers, 48 fire and emergency personnel and 60 correctional officers — along with $7 million to support a significant expansion of the county’s summer youth enrichment program.

In her inaugural budget process, Alsobrooks avoided the public clashes her predecessor, Rushern L. Baker III (D), had with the council. But some contention flared Wednesday afternoon, when three of the council’s 11 members skipped the vote, saying the final spending plan was given to them too late for them to read it.

Council members Jolene Ivey (D-District 5), Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) and Mel Franklin (D-At Large) said their staff received the budget around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday — 15 minutes before the council session was scheduled to begin its session.

With all three members absent from the hearing room, the budget was adopted 8-0.

“The reason I wasn’t there to vote is because I just received the budget and was trying to read it,” Ivey said after the vote. “I was shocked to realize they were voting with people still trying to read the budget.”

Franklin, who served for eight years as a district council member, said it was “very unusual” for staff not to have had more time to review the details of the final budget and brief council members.

Alsobrooks’ spokesman John Erzen said the county executive’s office made sure that the council had all the information it needed on time. County Council Chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) said at a news conference that as far as he knew, all council members had received and read the budget. He did not respond to additional requests for comment.

Dernoga, who also served on the council from 2002 until 2010, said decisions then were made “more by consensus, and council members shared all information.”

Before the last-minute back-and-forth, the most intense budget-related debate centered around whether school employees would receive raises they missed in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. Teachers flooded town halls hosted by Alsobrooks and the council to demand the payments.

Interim schools chief Monica Goldson resolved the issue earlier this month when she announced a plan to provide $46.5 million over three years for raises for school employee. The council allocated $2.1 billion for education spending, slightly more than the $2.09 billion Alsobrooks proposed.

One of the more innovative components in the budget is a $200,000 composting program that Alsobrooks hopes will appease residents upset by Baker’s rollback of twice-weekly trash-pickup.

Alsobrooks said on the campaign trail that she would return to twice-a-week pickup. But that would have cost between $7 million and $10 million and meant renegotiating contracts with 15 garbage companies. She asked her Department of the Environment to come up with a more fiscally responsible option.

