Prince George’s was allocated $176 million through the American Rescue Plan, according to the Treasury. County council chair Calvin Hawkins (D-At Large) said the relief money will provide “an important lifeline” for the county, whose budget represents a relatively small 2.2 percent increase from last year. The county pulled $30 million from its reserve funds to balance its budget last year, and will take $43 million this year to make up the gap between what revenue was projected and how much came in.
Prince George’s, which struggled for years to recover from the 2008 financial recession, remains in a relatively strong financial position, Hawkins said, adding that he is “cautiously optimistic” about the economy — and tax revenue — rebounding. The budget includes no tax increases, with the property tax rate remaining at $1.00 per $100 of assessed value.
“Covid-19 paused everything for a time,” Hawkins said during his remarks during the council’s virtual meeting. “But Prince George’s County is not standing still. And we will not be pulled back.”
Officials said the 2022 budget was shaped by a desire to address health disparities made unusually clear as the pandemic devastated the majority Black county, and by calls for changes to policing that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The budget includes funding to add three registered nurses and two disease specialists to the health department — which County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said has been underfunded for years. There will also be additional money to improve the department’s technology.
Nearly $1 million will go toward a partnership between the health and police departments that will allow mental health specialists to respond to certain calls with police officers in an effort to promote de-escalation. There is funding for three new positions in the police department that will support support race and equity outreach and provide mental health services to officers, recommendations made by the county’s police reform task force. Alsobrooks previously announced that she would move $20 million in this year’s budget that was originally allocated for a police training facility to construct a behavioral health center.
Del. Alonzo T. Washington (D-Prince George’s), who co-chaired the police reform group, said he supported those moves but had also wanted to see Alsobrooks and the council double funding for the citizen complaint oversight panel — which reviews internal affairs investigations and complaints of excessive force, among other things. Instead, the panel got an increase of about $13,000, up about 3 percent from last year.
“Obviously, our county is going through a lot of budgetary issues, but I think they could have funded more,” Washington said. “The CCOP matters to us.”
County council vice chair Deni Taveras (D-District 2), who led budget negotiations, said officials want to learn more about the impact of Maryland’s new statewide police accountability laws — which for the first time give civilians a role in police discipline — before increasing the size of the panels’ budget.
Taveras said few major changes were made since Alsobrooks proposed the budget in March and called discussions with the administration “very amicable.”
“It was a very smooth conversation,” Taveras said.
Council member Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) praised Alsobrooks’s focus on human and social services and said the county’s decision to build up its reserves in recent years has clearly paid off — but that the cushion won’t last forever.
“We are eating up the reserve,” Dernoga said. “The pandemic and related economic impact is taking a toll … the economy needs to improve.”
The spending plan separates the Office of Human Rights — previously under the Office of Community Relations — into its own division, with a budget of about $2 million. The office will be charged with investigating complaints about discriminatory housing.
The budget also includes $500,000 for a program that will encourage employers to hire people are returning from prison, awarding businesses $5 per hour for each hour worked by a formerly county incarcerated resident
The jobs must pay at least $15 an hour and be at least 21 hours a week, and county businesses can be paid for up to 1,000 hours per employee per year.
Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) sponsored the legislation creating the program with Hawkins, who as a young man served nearly six years in prison for armed robbery. Franklin called the initiative “an important part of our efforts to reduce crime by reducing recidivism and increase employment for returning citizens.”