Nearly $1 million will go toward a partnership between the health and police departments that will allow mental health specialists to respond to certain calls with police officers in an effort to promote de-escalation. There is funding for three new positions in the police department that will support race and equity outreach and provide mental health services to officers, recommendations made by the county’s police reform task force. Alsobrooks previously announced that she would move $20 million in this year’s budget that was originally allocated for a police training facility to construct a behavioral health center.