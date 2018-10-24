The Prince George’s County Council approved public financing for local political candidates early Wednesday, following a marathon meeting that marked the end of this year’s legislative session.

The legislation, which was backed by a variety of progressive groups, follows similar measures that were approved in recent years in Montgomery County, Howard County and the District. Candidates must agree not to accept donations exceeding $250 to participate in the program, which provides matching funds for donations up to $150.

Advocates heralded the campaign finance bill, which passed 5-4, as a key measure to open local politics to new, diverse candidates and increase the power of small donors. Its opponents said taxpayer dollars would be better spent on issues like education and public safety.

“It’s about democracy,” said bill sponsor Mary A. Lehman (D-District 1). “It’s about allowing people to run on ideas . . . not dialing for dollars, actually talking to voters.”

The council also voted Tuesday to ban residents from renting out second homes on short-term platforms such as Airbnb, to overhaul the county’s zoning laws and to create an Environmental Crimes Protection unit to combat litter and illegal dumping.

The implementation of the public financing legislation, which still needs to be signed by County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), was pushed from 2022 to 2026 by an amendment late Tuesday from council member Karen R. Toles (D-District 7), who said she was worried about finding money in an already tight budget to fully fund the bill.

State Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s), who spoke in support of the bill, said the legislation “makes it easier for people of color and for women” to run for office.

Depending on how many candidates qualify for the voluntary program, it is expected to cost between $3.7 million and $12.1 million per election cycle, and would likely be on the lower end of that spectrum, officials said.

Council members approved several other amendments intended to guard against abuse of the program, including clarifying that candidates’ loans cannot be matched by taxpayer dollars and barring candidates who have failed to submit campaign finance reports in the previous four years from participating in the program.

The Prince George’s bill was introduced in January but stalled because the public safety and fiscal management committee chair, Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6), had concerns about its fiscal impact. It was advanced by the full council last month during a council meeting that was abruptly adjourned by Council Chair Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3), then restarted after she and two others left and council member Mel Franklin (D-District 9) was elected temporary chair.

In Montgomery County, where the system debuted this year, the number of first-time candidates jumped significantly. Democratic county executive nominee Marc Elrich, a veteran council member, and Republican county executive nominee Robin Ficker, are also among those using public financing in Montgomery.

To qualify for the program in Prince George’s, a candidate for county executive would have to collect 500 qualifying contributions of $150 or less; at-large council candidates would have to collect 250 contributions; and district council candidates would have to collect 150 contributions.

Qualified candidates for county executive or council would receive $7 for each dollar of a qualified contribution up to $25, $5 for each dollar received for the next $50 and $1 for each dollar received for the next $75.