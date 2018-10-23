One week after the D.C. Council delayed a vote on similar legislation, the Prince George’s County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban residents from renting out second homes on short-term platforms such as Airbnb.

The Prince George’s bill, which was passed on the final day of this year’s legislative session, received substantially less pushback from residents than the proposal in the District, where there are many more Airbnb units and discussion has been intertwined with a heated debate about gentrification.

County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) proposed the Prince George’s legislation, which allows short-term rentals of residents’ own homes but not of additional properties. The county for the first time would tax short-term rentals, limit their duration and cap the number of guests at eight. Baker is expected to sign the bill.

Brad Frome, Baker’s assistant deputy chief administrative officer for public infrastructure, said his office “didn’t want to allow investors and others who don’t care” about neighborhoods to be able to list their properties on short-term rental sites but still wanted “to allow residents to earn extra income on a limited basis.”

“Our primary concern is to minimize the impact of any of these activities on our neighborhoods,” he said.

There are about 1,500 Airbnb listings in Prince George’s, Baker’s office said, compared to nearly 8,000 listings in the District in May 2017, according to Inside Airbnb data.



Prince George’s County Council chairwoman Dannielle M. Glaros (D-Riverdale Park) said a bill to regulate short-term home rentals does its best to protect the “health and safety” in the county. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Council member Mel Franklin (D-District 9) described the lack of regulations in Prince George’s, which has struggled with unregulated parties in rented houses, as “like the wild, wild West.”

The bill prevents homeowners from renting their properties on platforms such as Airbnb for more than 30 consecutive days. They can rent their properties for up to 90 days a year when they are not home, or up to 180 days a year when they are home — but the total number of rental days cannot exceed 180.

Hourly rentals, and rentals for less than 24 hours, are prohibited in an effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking. There can be no more than three guests per bedroom, eight total, and a maximum of three guests per parking space.

Council Chair Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3) said the bill does its best to protect the “health and safety” of all residents, and is not as strict as one approved this summer in Fairfax County, which allows residents to rent out their homes for only up to 60 days.



Prince George's County Council member Mel Franklin (D-Upper Marlboro) said the lack of regulation of short-term rentals was creating a “Wild West” atmosphere in the county. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“It’s where we needed to land as a county,” Glaros said.

Homeowners will have to request approval to rent their property from the county’s permitting agency, alert their neighbors that they plan to apply for a short-term rental license and pay an annual licensing fee of $150. Rental platforms will pay the county an annual fee of $2,500.

The council was also prepared to decide late Tuesday whether to create a public financing system for local political campaigns, which was approved in Montgomery County in 2014 and in the District this year.

The Prince George’s bill, which is backed by a variety of progressive groups, was proposed in January but never voted on by the public safety and fiscal management committee because the committee’s chair, Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6), said he had concerns about its fiscal impact. It was advanced by the full council last month during a dramatic council meeting that was abruptly adjourned by Glaros and then restarted after she and two others left and Franklin was elected temporary chair.

An analysis done by advocates puts the estimated cost of public financing at about $1 million, 0.025 percent of the county’s annual budget.

The council approved bills that rewrite the county’s zoning laws for the first time in more than 50 years. Glaros said the rewrite is intended to make zoning laws more “user-friendly” and ensure that they “work for developers and residents alike.” She also emphasized that the bills are subject to revision and would not be enacted for at least two years.

Several advocates who testified spoke about the need for greater transparency about what changes are in the hundreds of pages that comprise the bills. Council member Andrea C. Harrison (D-District 5), who spoke against the bills, said she thinks the new zoning laws “are just as complicated” as the old rules.

The session Tuesday was the last for four term-limited council members: Mary A. Lehman (D-District 1), Harrison, Karen R. Toles (D-District 7) and Obie Patterson (D-District 8).

Lehman and Harrison are running for the House of Delegates, and Patterson is running for state Senate.

Franklin will return to the dais in January as one of two new at-large members. Toles unsuccessfully sought an at-large seat.