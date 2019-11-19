The council proposed the bill following the revelation that several county residents were nevertheless placed in deportation proceedings after contact with police — which Police Chief Hank Stawinksi said was a mistake.

He joined County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks in issuing the current administrative policy, more clearly barring cooperation with ICE, after those erroneous arrests were brought to the attention of the executive branch.

But members of the all-Democratic council say the policy needs to be codified into law, and extended to apply throughout county government.

“There is an incredible amount of fear,” said council member Deni Taveras (D-District 2), who sponsored the legisation. “These people pay taxes...we need to be doing better at all levels of government in terms of protecting them.”

The bill was part of a package supported by Casa de Maryland, the state’s largest immigrant advocacy group, that also included bills to require residents to be alerted when they are placed in a a gang database and to require police to wear body cameras. Those bills did not advance.

Several municipalities in Prince George’s, including Hyattsville, Greenbelt and Forest Heights, have passed their own cooperation bans at the urging of immigrant advocates, who are seeking to strengthen local protections for undocumented residents as the Trump administration tries to increase enforcement.

Neighboring Montgomery County and the District have explicit general orders barring all agencies from cooperation with federal immigration efforts, but have not codified those orders through legislation.

Advocates at Casa said they are prepared to push statewide legislation barring cooperation, which would essentially define Maryland as a sanctuary state. A sanctuary bill failed in Annapolis in 2017, but advocates say they are morehopeful about their chances in 2020, given new leadership in both the House of Delegates and the Senate.

Also on the council’s agenda on Tuesday, the last scheduled voting session of the fall term, is a controversial zoning measure that would determine the future of land in Bowie where a small airport currently operates.

Single-family homes and townhouses could be built in place of the airport if the council approves the “text-amendment” measure, which has been vocally opposed by a group of residents in Bowie and opposed by the county’s planning board.

Critics say the council’s zoning process — which attracted scutiny this year when it was used to pave the way for an Amazon warehouse in a residential part of Upper Marlboro — has deprived them of sufficient input.

The council also will likely vote on an overhaul of the county’s animal control ordinace, after rejecting an amendment last month that would have removed the county’s ban on pit bulls.

The bill would allow criminal penalties against owners of dangerous dogs — of any breed — thatattack people, and would make it illegal to keep dogs chained outside.

The council also will consider the appointment of Major F. Riddick as Alsobrooks’s chief administrative officer — one of the two top positions in her cabinet. Riddick, a lobbyist and longtime aide to former Gov. Parris Glendening, has been serving in that role on an interim basis since Alsobrooks took office.

