The Prince George’s County Council on Thursday adopted the largest budget in the Washington suburb’s history — a $4.09 billion spending plan that devotes more than $2 billion to education.

Aides to county executive Rushern Baker III (D), who is running for governor, said the budget shows progress made during his eight-year tenure, which has seen decreased crime and increased economic activity.

“We’ve gone from significant deficits and challenges the first year Mr. Baker came in to being able to invest in various programs and services and continue the transformation of the county,” said budget chief Thomas Himler.

The county’s funding for its public education system — which has weathered a series of recent scandals — represents 64 percent of the budget and exceeds the state requirement by $13 million.

The council made a few minor changes to the budget during the negotiation process, which does not include a property tax increase. Himler said it was “by far the easiest” budget deliberation of Baker’s two terms.

“With the adoption of this budget, we celebrate our County’s growth, and our commitment to sound and responsible fiscal management,” County Council Chair Dannielle M. Glaros (D) said in a statement.