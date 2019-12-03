Council member Calvin Hawkins (D-At Large), who often served this year as a bridge between the council's new members and its incumbents, was unanimously elected vice chair. He said he wants to work with each of his 10 colleagues to ensure their decision-making is not overly parochial.

The gavel exchange marked the end of the legislative session for the all-Democratic council, which this year included two new at-large seats — one held by Hawkins and the other by former district 9 representative Mel Franklin.

Some new members this year vocally questioned the council’s use of bills called “text amendments,” which they said did not give residents adequate opportunity to voice concerns about zoning changes. Turner and other incumbents defended the measures, which were used to pave the way for approval of a proposed Amazon warehouse that was opposed by residents, and eventually abandoned by the company.

Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) said at a news conference Tuesday that she wants to see “more transparency and more information-sharing” next year.

“This year was a learning experience for everyone,” Turner said duringthe news conference, adding that he wants to focus on building “team Prince George’s” during the council’s 2020 legislative session to ensure all officials are on the same page.

There were relatively few high-profile clashes this year with Alsobrooks, who was in her first year leading the county of 900,000 people.

The council passed legislation to bar county agencies from engaging in immigration enforcement, overhaul the county's animal control ordinance and several controversial zoning changes, including allowing town houses to be built on the site of a small airport in Bowie.

