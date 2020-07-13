Health department spokesman George Lettis said the schedule for testing has not yet been finalized.

Prince George’s County leads Maryland in known coronavirus infections, reporting 19,773 cases as of Monday. There have been 714 deaths reported in the county due to covid-19, the disease the virus causes, the second-highest in the state, following Montgomery County.

Prince George’s has dramatically ramped up testing capacity in recent weeks, and there are now about 10,000 tests being conducted weekly in the county, officials said. Carter said in his statement that the increased capacity allowed the county to require testing for employees.

Carter said that public safety employees are being tested because they interact with the public daily. The county has been in the second phase of reopening since June 29, which means that gyms, shopping malls and child-care facilities, among other things, were allowed to reopen.

“It is important to know the status of our public safety employees so we can do all we can to ensure that they are not exposing the public to the virus and to ensure that we can continue to maintain continuity of operations of our government,” he said in a statement. “At this time, we have sufficient testing capacity to undertake these efforts.”

