Prince George’s County Council member Obie Patterson, left, gives a thumbs-up to someone in the crowd after taking the oath of office in 2010. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

The Prince George’s County Republican Central Committee filed a complaint Monday against Council member Obie Patterson, alleging that a staffer for the Democratic lawmaker used county resources to invite people to a reception for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous.

Shirley Anglin, a citizen-services specialist in Patterson’s office, sent the invitation last week from her county government email address.

“Team Patterson 26th District & Democratic Central Committee District 26 cordially invites you to a reception for Democratic candidate Ben Jealous,” the email says. “He’s the right choice that will work for all Marylanders.”

The complaint, filed with the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability, says the email violated a section of the Prince George’s County code of ethics that prohibits county employees from engaging in political activity during work hours. The email was sent at 3:11 p.m. Friday, according to a copy contained in the complaint.

Patterson (D-District 8) said in a statement that he has “taken the appropriate action with my office to ensure that a situation such as this does not happen again.”

A two-term county council member who is prohibited by term limits from running again, Patterson is seeking a seat in the state Senate this November. He is a strong favorite to beatRepublican nominee Ike Puzon in overwhelmingly Democratic Prince George’s.

Before joining the county council, Patterson served 12 years in Maryland’s House of Delegates.

Robin Barnes-Shell, executive director of the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability, said her office tends to see “a spike in allegations around political activity during election season.”

Barnes-Shell said she cannot comment on individual cases. But she said, generally speaking, when her office receives complaints, staff will “do some initial inquiry to determine whether or not there has been an ethics violation,” and then create a report to provide to the Board of Ethics. She said that they aim to complete the process within 60 days.

Brandon Cooper, president of the Prince George’s County GOP, said multiple residents in Patterson’s district — which is based in Fort Washington — received the email and forwarded it to him.

“It is an insult to all Prince George’s County taxpayers for the resources of our County Government to be used to promote the candidacy of Democratic Party candidates,” Cooper wrote in his complaint to Barnes-Shell.

In March, Barnes-Shell sent out a memorandum providing guidance to county employees on what is and is not allowed during campaign season.

“Employee political activity is subject to two statutory restrictions,” the memo said. “(1) no political activity can be engaged in while on the job during work hours; and (2) employees cannot advocate for the unconstitutional or violent overthrow of government.”

The memo asked employees to “err on the side of caution and seek advice where questions remain about the appropriate course of action.”

Cooper asked the Office of Ethics and Accountability to investigate whether an ethics violation occurred and whether other emails were sent from Patterson’s office to promote his campaign or other candidates.