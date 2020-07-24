The result: More than 20 staff members contracted the novel virus, including one veteran employee, Chantee Mack, who died after her requests to telework were denied.

“There was so much angst because staff saw no evidence that the best known practices at the time were being implemented,” said Anthony Smith, who represents many health department employees as president of the local branch of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees.

Prince George’s County Council members Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3) and Calvin Hawkins (D-At Large) met Thursday with Smith and other union leaders, following the publication of an article about the health department outbreak by the Associated Press and Kaiser Health News.

Glaros said that the issues are “something we are trying understand and gather information on.” She has long pushed for better funding for health and human services, which she believes the county government has underfunded for decades.

Glaros says the need for better funding of such services has been underscored by the coronavirus pandemic, which made its official arrival in Prince George’s on March 9 and has since spread rapidly, with infections in the majority-black jurisdiction leading the state. Officials have recently said they are concerned by a slight uptick in cases, after weeks of numbers trending downward.

Rhonda Wallace, an employee in the health department’s family health services division, said the majority of the at least 22 agency employees who tested positive at the Cheverly Health Center contracted the virus in March and April.

But she said there have been new cases more recently and that the department still — nearly five months in — does not have enough personal protective equipment. She said she was issued only one N95 mask and that she and other employees have resorted to buying their own masks.

Wallace, who emphasized she was speaking in her capacity as local AFSCME president of health department supervisors, called for more transparency when it comes to reporting how many employees have tested positive for coronavirus and what is being done to protect those still coming to work.

“I get that we have got to do our work — we want to do our work,” she said. “But how are we going to do our work if we are not valued?”

Health officer Ernest L. Carter did not respond to questions about the outbreak or the union’s allegations.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said in a statement that she is heartbroken over Mack’s death. Alsobrooks said her administration has “begun looking into the circumstances surrounding her death to make sure we are doing all we can to protect the lives, health and well-being of each of our employees.”

Mack, who worked in the sexually transmitted disease clinic, twice requested in March to work from home because of the pandemic, said union representatives. She was obese, making her more susceptible to covid-19 complications, and had struggled in recent years with other health issues, including back problems.

Smith, the union president, said Mack’s requests were supported by her immediate supervisor. But they were denied by Diane Young, an associate director with the family health services division.

When Smith tried to intervene on Mack’s behalf, Young replied in an email: “In the middle of a crisis, you are asking me to have a myopic view and to defer to supervisors to manage the operational needs of FHS [Family Health Services] while we are working through what is best for the residents and what is best for staff … These types of emails do not foster a labor management partnership.”

Young called a staff meeting on March 19 to explain that only those who were over age 65, had young children or special medical conditions could work from home. Three employees who attended the meeting said no social distancing took place and masks were not worn.

Employees and union officials said that the next week, the first health department employee — who at the time was pregnant — tested positive for coronavirus. Staff were sent home to quarantine. Mack, who lived alone, started feeling sick a few days later and was admitted to the hospital April 14 after she started struggling to breathe, said her older brother, Aric Mack. She died May 11.

Carter said in a statement after Mack’s death that she was one of more than 100 clinical staff who the county “deemed essential to assist with the county’s unprecedented efforts in March to scale up our response to COVID-19, which included standing up our community screening and testing operations.”

“She was a dedicated public health professional who made a difference in the health and well-being of Prince Georgians,” he said.

Her family said they cannot understand why Mack — whose work consisted mostly of calling people to inform them about their test results for sexually transmitted diseases — could not have worked from home.

“The situation is already bad, but it is kind of like none of the big people on top even called us to see how we were doing,” said her younger brother Roland Mack.

Mack’s direct supervisor, Henry Bishop, also was infected with the virus. He learned he had a fever when he had his temperature checked while reporting to work April 24. A week later, he was struggling to breathe and went to the hospital, where he spent the next two months — including 28 days on a ventilator.

“It was awful,” said his wife, LaShunda Morris, who said her husband suffered from several mini strokes, had a tracheostomy and had to learn to walk and talk again. She confirmed that Bishop had supported Mack working from home when she requested it in March.

Bishop declined to be interviewed, citing health department rules against speaking to news organizations.

Glenard Middleton, who is executive director AFCME Council 67, which includes the local union, said the county has failed its employees, and he vowed to push for change at the top levels of management. “It’s just horrible,” he said. “They’ve all got to go.”

LaJune Singleton, who worked in the sexually transmitted disease clinic, said she asked about telework because she lives with her 75-year-old aunt and did not want to risk infecting her.

But Singleton, whose position, like many in the health department, is grant-funded and renewed yearly, said she was told that grant-funded employees did not have that option. When she learned she tested positive in early April, she began quarantining in her room, trying to stay separate from her aunt.

She did not receive pay while she was out sick because she had already used her 40 hours of sick leave. She said she quit after learning about Mack’s death because she did not feel safe returning.

Another employee who also contracted coronavirus said it was just a few days after Mack’s funeral that Young told staff they would have to return to work. The employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of health department policies, said she and other employees are still doing work related to sexually transmitted diseases, not helping with the covid-19 response.

She said that when employees expressed reluctance about working in the office, Young made clear to them that if they were not willing, it might be time to find another career.

Wallace, who goes into the office three days a week, said she worries about basic issues including cleaning — which she said she sees little of — personal protective equipment and transparency.