Officials in Prince George’s County on Monday launched a two-day litter blitz aimed at removing 5,000 illegal signs along its roads and medians.

The initiative, led by the county’s Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement, is part of County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s “beautification initiative,” which includes cracking down on illegal dumping and improving the collection of bulk trash. Residents in Prince George’s have for decades complained about litter in the county, and Alsobrooks (D) and her predecessors have tried a variety of strategies to address the problem, including using technology to track litter and planting trees and flowers.

Melinda Bolling, who heads the department, said the sign blitz will also focus on public education, informing residents that posting illegal signs violates the county code and could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.

Staff from her department, along with staff from the Department of Public Works and Transportation, the Department of the Environment and the Maryland State Highway Administration, worked with several municipalities to clear signs along roads and in medians from Beltsville to Brandywine on Monday. They plan to continue their efforts Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Permitting.

Bolling said in the news release that the signs “are an eyesore and they create a potential hazard.” Complaints about sign litter are some of the most frequent that the department receives.

“They distract drivers and interfere with their line of sight,” Bolling said in the news release. “We want our citizens who are doing this to understand they cannot advertise on the side of the road. It is illegal and can be dangerous.”

