The budget, which includes no property tax increases, was revised as it became clear that Prince George’s, like other jurisdictions across the region, would see its revenue shrink from the impact of covid-19, which has shuttered businesses and sent unemployment soaring.

To fill an estimated $134 million revenue gap, the county will use $30 million in reserves, stop merit raises and cost-of-living increases for employees, and freeze hiring. The measures were taken to avoid layoffs or furloughs this fiscal year, which begins July 1, Alsobrooks wrote in a letter to the council about the revisions to the budget she originally proposed in March.

“We are able to continue to provide the core services that our residents expect,” Alsobrooks said in an interview. “We have to be nimble, because we can’t predict how the virus will behave when the fall comes around.”

Council members said the full scope of the revenue hit is not yet clear and will likely have an even greater impact on the budget for fiscal year 2022. Some of the biggest sources of lost revenue will be from income taxes, real estate taxes and lost income from MGM National Harbor casino, which closed in March because of the pandemic and has not yet announced a reopening date.

“We have to be conservative and cautious because we just don’t know what is coming,” said county council chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) in an interview.

Turner, in his remarks to the council Friday during the body’s virtual meeting, said the fiscal impact of covid-19 will be felt for years to come.

Prince George’s, a majority-black county of 909,000, has the most covid-19 infections in the region, with 14,773 cases as of Friday and 530 deaths. More than 86,000 residents have filed unemployment claims since March 15, and officials say the need at food giveaways has been staggering. Alsobrooks announced this week that the county will move toward a gradual reopening beginning Monday, but urged residents to stay home if they are able.

Turner said one of the council’s biggest priorities — a long-studied trust for affordable housing — had to be cut back, with funding decreasing from $8.9 million to $4.9 million.

Alsobrook said cutting funding for the county’s summer youth employment program, which she expanded during her first year in office, by $6.5 million was “a gut punch.” And 19 new full-time and three part-time positions in county government were eliminated. But Alsobrooks noted that funding for some priorities, including body cameras for police officers, remained in place.

“It’s one of the toughest budgets I’ve faced, and I’ve been around since 2011, when we were climbing out of a housing recession,” said council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6).

The county has notched a series of economic victories in the last eight years, including growing its commercial tax base and leading the state in job growth. But officials say many of those gains have been wiped out since pandemic restrictions began in March.

Funding for the county’s growing public school system decreased by $7.7 million from the original proposed budget. The $2.27 billion that the school system now will receive is slightly above the maintenance of effort level that is set by the state for each county’s school system, partly based on enrollment.

Theresa Dudley, president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the school system is “consistently, woefully underfunded.” She said she will be closely watching what happens with the $4 billion education overhaul known as Kirwan, which has been vetoed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Even if the legislature overrides Hogan’s veto, the future of the plan is uncertain if state tax revenue drops by the expected levels.

“If we don’t get the money from Kirwan, it is going to be hard for our school system to flourish,” Dudley said, noting that it is likely that enrollment will increase in coming years as families that are hurting financially pull their children out of private school.

Turner said the county tried to balance fiscal responsibility with getting money to those most affected by the pandemic. He said the council will continue working in June with Alsobrooks’s administration to funnel the $158 million that Prince George’s received through the Cares Act passed by Congress to those who are in the most need.

Among the uses Alsobrooks has proposed for the Cares funds: $23.6 million for covid-19 testing, $5.9 million for personal protective equipment, $20 million for assistance to businesses, $15 million for grants to municipalities, $12.3 million in hazard pay for police and $3.6 million for meal-delivery services for seniors and those with disabilities.

Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) said that without a further influx of federal dollars that would come with the $3 trillion tax cut and spending bill, dubbed the “Heroes Act,” the county could see “major cutbacks in public services.” President Trump and Senate Republicans have opposed the legislation, which has already been passed by House Democrats.