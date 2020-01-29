“I am unable to come to our community this evening and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night,” said Stawinski, who called the moment the most difficult of his tenure as police chief in the Washington suburb. “I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime.”

He identified the victim as William Green, 43, of Southeast Washington. Green was killed while sitting in the passenger side of a police cruiser in the Temple Hills area.

Stawinski identified the officer who shot him as Michael Owen Jr., who was involved with two earlier shootings, one of them fatal.

Owen is in custody and awaiting a bond hearing, Stawinski said. He is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and associated weapons charges.

He is expected at a bond review hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Owen fatally shot a 35-year-old man in 2011 after the man threatened him with a revolver, officials at the time said.

In 2009, a person tried to rob Owen outside his home in the Greenbelt area, police said. Owen was off duty when the would-be robber shot through a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing, according to police officials. Owen, whose body was not hit by the gunfire, fired back and the robber fled, police said.

Green’s death was not caught on a body camera, prompting an outcry from Green’s family, advocates and some county officials, who said the rollout of body cameras in Prince George’s is long overdue.

Stawinski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) both said at a Tuesday night news conference that they supported the use of body cameras. Alsobrooks said their rollout would be funded in the upcoming budget.