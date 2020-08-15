“This is very unlike him,” Ramirez said. “We are just trying to stay positive. … We don’t have any guess as to what happened, and that is the alarming part. It’s just like he disappeared.”
Kitchen lives in Prince George’s and works as the director of outreach and volunteerism at the Washington School for Girls in Southeast Washington.
Kitchen’s disappearance ignited an outpouring of support on social media from politicians in Maryland, who called on anyone with information to contact police or Kitchen’s family.
“Please, anyone who has information about @YoungDemsofMD President, Joseph Kitchen, contact those listed below,” tweeted Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D). “He is missing. We hope he is safe.”
“Praying his safe return,” tweeted state Sen. Will C. Smith (D-Montgomery).
Young Democrats of Maryland tweeted Friday that the organization learned from Kitchen’s family earlier in the day that he was missing. The Young Democrats asked anyone with information to inform them or Kitchen’s family.
Police said that Kitchen owns a 2014 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate number VTU150. They described him as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 pounds. Police asked anyone with information about Kitchen to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division — Central Region at (301) 772-4911.
