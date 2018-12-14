A prison inmate at Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Md., shoved a female correctional officer into a closet and attempted to sexually assault her early Friday morning, according to state prison officials.

The guard was escorting inmates assigned to kitchen duty when the alleged incident occurred.

Union leaders have repeatedly criticized Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for staffing shortages at the state’s prisons. On Friday, the president of the correctional officers’ union said those shortages made the attack possible, and accused the governor of allowing prison conditions to reach a point where officers’ lives are in danger.

“We’ve been addressing this and trying to get the Hogan administration to address the staffing issues for the last four years,” said Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3. “Now the chickens have come home to roost.”

Gerry Shields, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said staffing was not a problem on Friday morning.

“We had full staffing on that day,” Shields said.

Moran said the female officer, who was working an overnight shift, was covering “two tiers” of the prison, which together could hold as many as 130 inmates.

“The midnight shift should be a minimum of one guard on each tier,” he said.

Moran called the alleged assault “gut-wrenching, disgusting and predictable,” given the continued staffing issues.

Earlier this year, during the annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake, a group of women who said their loved ones work at Eastern Correctional Institution approached Hogan to ask about a staffing shortage at the prison.

They got into a heated exchange, and one woman lashed out: “If anything happens to our loved ones, it’s on you.”

The Hogan administration has taken numerous steps to try to address staffing shortages at the state prisons, including partnering with local law enforcement agencies to recruit and offering $5,000 hiring bonuses and $3,000 retention bonuses.

The state corrections department recently graduated a new correctional officer class.

The agency said in a statement that the officer, who identified her alleged attacker, was taken to a local hospital, where she was examined and treated.

The incident is under investigation, and the department may prosecute.

“The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services works tirelessly to keep employees safe,” the statement reads. “We will thoroughly review details gathered during this investigation to make sure all policies and procedures were followed.”