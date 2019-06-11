Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday urged the federal government to immediately put Harriett Tubman’s image on the $20 bill, writing that the former Maryland slave who led thousands to freedom “more than earned her place among our nation’s most pivotal leaders.”

“She deserves this honor,” Hogan (R), who announced June 1 that he would not challenge the president in the 2020 primary, wrote in a brief letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin announced last month that Tubman, an abolitionist, would not replace President Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder, on the $20 bill in 2020 as the Obama administration had planned.

During congressional testimony, he said the new $20 bill instead would be in general circulation in 2028, citing security concerns that had prompted the government to release redesigned $50 and $10 bills first.

In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump derided the proposed Tubman currency as “pure political correctness” and objected to replacing Jackson, whom he has described as a hero. He suggested Tubman grace a $2 bill instead.



The postponement in Washington comes as Maryland has enhanced its monuments to the famed conductor of the Underground Railroad, including a visitor center that opened in 2017.

A new 125-mile self-guided tour has three dozen stops along Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where Tubman was born, enslaved and later worked as an abolitionist. Murals honoring Tubman in Cambridge, Md., are currently being completed.

“I hope your administration will reconsider its decision and instead join our efforts to promptly memorialize Tubman’s life and many achievements,” the governor wrote to Mnuchin.

Hogan said a bill featuring Tubman would enhance Maryland’s 2020 centennial celebration of suffrage.



“Much of our progress as a nation — most notably in the struggle for freedom and human rights — can be attributed to the sacrifices of this American hero,” Hogan’s letter said.

