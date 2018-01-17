A town hall meeting with Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) to discuss his bill to determine whether President Trump is fit for office — and the 25th Amendment in general — changed course last week after the event attracted what his spokeswoman described as a series of violent threats.

The meeting, set to take place at a Silver Spring senior center on Jan. 11, was supposed to include the Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee, who in December briefed a dozen members of Congress on Trump’s mental state.

The meeting went on as scheduled but did not involve Lee, an expert on violence, and instead focused on the newly enacted Republican tax plan.

A spokeswoman for Raskin said the congressman grew concerned over an uptick in hateful phone calls and messages received by his office, as well as online comments, leading up to the meeting.

“Given the personal threats and attacks that Dr. Lee was receiving and without a complete security plan in place, [Raskin] decided not to continue with this plan,” said the spokeswoman, Lauren Doney. The change in plans was first reported by the Daily Beast.

In April, Raskin filed a bill — the Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity Act — that would activate a never-before-used part of the 25th Amendment to create an independent and nonpartisan commission to assess Trump’s physical or psychological state.

Parts of the 25th Amendment have been invoked in the past to provide a temporary transfer of power to the vice president when former presidents have undergone surgeries, for example.