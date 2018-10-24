

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R)

Democratic nominee Ben Jealous (David McFadden/AP)

Candidates in key races across the region are urging voters to head to the polls early this week and next rather than wait until Nov. 6 to cast their ballots.

In Maryland, where there are hard-fought contests for governor, the state legislature and several county executive and congressional seats, early voting sites open Thursday and will operate through Nov. 1.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous plan to greet residents at early voting sites Thursday, and held rallies this week trying to boost turnout and shore up their support.

In the District, where the most competitive race is for two at-large council seats, voters have been able to cast ballots since Monday at One Judiciary Square. Additional early voting sites will open Friday in all eight wards. Early voting in the city continues through Nov. 2.

Over the first two days of early voting in DC, turnout is up 49% compared to the first two days of early voting in 2014. Keep up the great work DC voters! #GoVote #DCision18 — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 24, 2018

The number of voters who have cast early “absentee” ballots in Virginia, where there are several hotly contested races for Congress, has soared compared with last year. Virginia voters can cast “absentee” ballots in person if they have a valid excuse for not voting on Election Day.

Hogan, who leads Jealous in polls by double digits, told about 150 supporters in Gaithersburg Tuesday night that he is campaigning as if he is trailing by 20 points. He asked voters to show up at the polls with the same idea.

“I’m not taking anything for granted,” he said.

In the crowd was Roy Fleischer, a Democrat from Gaithersburg, and Cynthia Wood, an independent from Laurel. Both backed Hogan in 2014. Wood inched toward Hogan the governor as he posed for pictures before taking the stage.

“He just seems to be doing all the right things,” she said, explaining why she plans to vote for him again.



Supporters Manny Zavala and Luis Figueroa, far right and center, cheer for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) during a rally in Gaithersburg, Md.. Hogan has been endorsed by Gaithersburg Democratic Mayor Jud Ashman. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Jealous, who has struggled to gain momentum and spent much of the week fundraising and meeting with organizers, is counting on a record turnout of Democratic voters to boost his standing.

With help from the state Democratic Party, his campaign is targeting “infrequent” voters who voted in the 2016 presidential election but did not cast ballots in 2014, when Hogan beat then-lieutenant governor Anthony G. Brown (D) by 65,000 votes.

On Wednesday, Jealous plans to greet commuters at the Mondawmin station in Baltimore with former Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.).



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous addresses a forum with voters, on October, 14, 2018 in Windsor Mill, MD. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

There are a number of down-ballot contests that could help drive turnout in Maryland, including competitive races for county executive in Montgomery and Baltimore counties; the 6th congressional district, where Democrat David Trone is taking on Republican Amie Hoeber; and the 1st congressional district,where U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md) is facing an energetic challenge from Jesse Colvin.

In Montgomery, progressive Democrat Marc Elrich is in a three-way race with council member Nancy Floreen, a Democrat-turned-independent, and Republican Robin Ficker, who is making his 20th run for public office. In Baltimore County, Democrat Johnny Olszewski, Jr., also a progressive and former delegate, is competing against Republican Al Redmer Jr., who was appointed by Hogan as the state insurance commissioner, for the open seat.

Each Maryland county has at least one early voting site; some have as many as eleven. Details about how and where to vote are available at https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html.



D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I) addresses the crowd at the More For Housing Now rally at Foundry United Methodist Church. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), center, poses for photos with council candidate Dionne Reeder, right, and Cora Masters Barry, widow of former mayor Marion Barry. (Fenit Nirappil)

D.C. voters can get find locations and times at https://earlyvoting.dcboe.org. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any eligible voter can register to vote and cast a ballot at any of the early voting sites regardless of where they live in the city.

The most competitive election on the ballot is for the two at-large council seat, one of which is reserved for a non-Democrat. Voters can pick two candidates, and the top two vote-getters win seats. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) is favored to win one of the seats as the only Democratic candidate, while independent Dionne Reeder is vying to unseat Elissa Silverman (I) with the endorsement and financial backing of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). Independent Rustin Lewis, Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman and Republican Ralph Chittams Sr. are also on the ballot.

Bowser, Attorney General Karl Racine (D), D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) are running for re-election without serious competition. Incumbent council members representing Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6 are also on the ballot.

Fenit Nirappil contributed to this report.