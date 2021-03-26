While there is no scientific consensus on how the deadly virus originated, the World Health Organization has called the laboratory theory “highly unlikely.”

Redfield’s endorsement on CNN of the so-called “lab-leak” theory of the virus’s origin outraged several state lawmakers, who saw his comments as exacerbating anti-Asian sentiment that has been on the rise since the outbreak began.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said Redfield should resign from the advisory role he took with the Hogan administration earlier this month.

“Dr. Redfield’s comments were inappropriate, unacceptable and beyond unfortunate,” Ferguson said. “A comment like this on national news is just not okay, and I am hopeful that the governor will ask Dr. Redfield to either retract or walk back that statement or clarify that statement. And if not I hope the governor does ask him to step away.”

Two Asian American state senators said Redfield’s comments “put a big bull's eye”on people of Asian descent.

“Words matter and are dangerous when they manifest themselves or provoke violent action against an entire ethnic group,” said Sen. Susan C. Lee (D-Montogmery). “When persons in high office or public trust make statements like this that are unsubstantiated, especially during this pandemic, it creates a toxic, dangerous and volatile climate that may subject us to violent attacks and crimes.”

Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Howard) said Redfield’s comments are the type of “divisive rhetoric” that has led to an increase in hate crimes against Asians across the country and in Maryland.

Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said the governor, who has been outspoken about anti-Asian bias and violence, would not ask Redfield to step down over his remarks.

Ricci said that the governor disagrees that Redfield’s comments fuel anti-Asian sentiment given that the former CDC director noted he was not casting blame and speaking in his capacity as an expert in viruses.

Last week’s killings at three Asian-owned businesses in the Atlanta area unleashed a national conversation about stemming violence against Asians. Hogan (R), whose wife Yumi Hogan is a Korean immigrant, has stepped to the fore of the conversation.

The former CDC director has appeared alongside Hogan at news conferences, including praising the governor’s March 10 decision to lift all capacity limits at most businesses while keeping a mask mandate in place.

Even before the Atlanta shootings, Hogan had highlighted the rise in anti-Asian sentiment over the past year. This week, he stepped up patrols near Asian businesses in Maryland. He and his family have spoken about friends and relatives who have been targeted by ethnically focused aggression over the last year.

Ricci did not answer a question about whether the governor shared Redfield’s view about the origin of the virus, saying in a statement instead that “As Dr. Redfield said, this is his opinion as a professional. Where or when or how the pandemic started has nothing to do with how we’re dealing with it now, which of course is our focus.”

During an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, Redfield noted he’s spent his life in virology and he thinks the virus began circulating in Wuhan in September or October of 2019 after accidentally infecting a lab worker.

“That is not implying any intentionality. It is my opinion,” Redfield said. “I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission … I just don’t think this makes biological sense.”