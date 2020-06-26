Tim Walters, a co-founder of ReOpen Maryland, said on social media earlier this week that he has had a dry cough for months but it recently worsened. He then began to experience an excruciating headache, a fever and the inability to focus in one of his eyes, which led to some vertigo.

Walters, 53, a diabetic who has suffered from mini-strokes, said he went to a hospital emergency emergency room on Monday and he was diagnosed with the virus.

“Here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it’s funny how capricious this thing is,” he said in a Facebook video.

He did not immediately respond to an interview request Friday.

A Republican and Navy veteran who twice lost races for the Maryland House of Delegates, Walters led rallies in Annapolis, on the Eastern Shore and across the state demanding that Hogan lift restrictions he imposed to slow the spread of the virus. The demonstrations were part of a national movement to reopen states where shutdowns were in effect.

Walters said he plans to post videos on Facebook during his quarantine to provide people with information about dealing with covid-19.

His diagnosis was first reported in the Capitol Gazette on Thursday night. By late Friday morning, Walters deleted the first two Facebook posts detailing his.

In those videos, Walters urged anyone who came in contact with him over the past two weeks to seek medical attention if they have symptoms. He said he expected to receive a call from county health officials for information about his contacts but added: “I will not share anybody’s information with the government. I will not do it.”

According to public health officials, contact tracing is a key part of fighting the spread of the virus.

In a Facebook Live video Friday, Walters said he is “on the mend,” but was having trouble eating.

“My throat is a little raw today because I couldn’t keep any food down yesterday,” he said in a video from his kitchen. “My headache is still with me.”

Walters said he’d had a dry cough since March and had long suspected he might have the virus, but was surprised by the toll it was taking on him this week.

“It was nothing like what I thought,” he said. “The challenge with this is all the symptoms for everybody are completely different.”

He urged anyone who, like him, thinks they have already had the virus to not “make that assumption to the point where you’re being less prudent about how you’re behaving.”